Over 200 international organizations pressure US lawmakers to stop war financing before the December deadline, citing rising gas prices and threats of nuclear strikes by Trump against Iran.

US Senator Chris Murphy has issued a grave warning regarding potential military action against Iran, describing details of a proposed strike plan as insane. The senator spoke after members of Congress attended a confidential briefing about possible attacks on an underground complex that Washington claims is a nuclear site. Iran denies the existence of such a facility and has stated it is preparing for any aggression.

Murphy outlined a legislative strategy to prevent the continuation of hostilities through a new continuing resolution. He stated that if Democrats gain control, they will fund the Department of Defense but explicitly refuse to finance actions that endanger American safety or cost billions in taxpayer money. This approach aims to deny funding specifically for the war against Iran even if the broader defense budget is approved.

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The Justice For Palestinians organization emphasized that government funding expires on December 11. This deadline includes money allocated for the US Department of Defense, which critics claim is currently bombing and blockading Iranian civilians. JFP stated that Democrats can block this war funding before the new year begins by leveraging their position in the Senate.

JFP argued that Senate Democrats must not send another dollar to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unless the United States stops the illegal war. The group noted that the conflict is harming 90 million Iranian civilians and impacting 300 million US drivers through skyrocketing gas prices. They issued a strict directive stating there are no excuses and no more money should be given for this war.

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Representative Murphy predicted that a continuing resolution would likely be passed after the election to push funding decisions into January or February of next year. He explained that there would need to be a specific provision in the bill that denies any funding for actions making Americans less safe. This provision would effectively halt the financial support for the ongoing military engagement.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned the US and Israel on Saturday against renewing attacks. He stated that any aggression would be met with geographically unrestricted retaliation. Khamenei added that Trump went to war with the preemptive aim of defending Israel from Iran's retaliation if Israel waged an attack on its own.

A security source reported on Sunday that Iran is continuing negotiations with the US through Qatari mediators. The source noted that Iran does not have the slightest optimism about Trump's intentions. The source added that experience has shown the US president and his circle are succumbing to the temptations of Netanyahu and warmongering extremists.

Consequently, Iran is preparing for a decisive and punitive defense against any aggression. The security source emphasized that the US president and his team are influenced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and those who support him. This dynamic complicates diplomatic efforts and increases tensions in the region.

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JFP suggested that if Democrats win a significant blue wave rebuke of what they call an unconstitutional war, and Trump escalates it after the midterms, Democrats should move to block it. The group further stated that Democrats should impeach him for these actions. The broader political context involves voters having an opportunity to beat back forces described as fascist.

Critics argue that billionaires are rigging the economy, media system, and democracy, making life increasingly difficult for ordinary people. The conflict has resulted in soaring gas prices that affect American drivers directly. Trump called the details of the proposed strike plans insane during recent discussions. Critics of the illegal US-Israeli war on the Middle Eastern country are calling for an end to the conflict immediately.

They argue that the current trajectory leads to endless war and economic hardship for citizens. The conditions that fueled authoritarianism were created by decades of radical neoliberal economic policies. A corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests slashed taxes on the super-rich while promising trickle-down benefits.

This strategy failed to make life more affordable for the rest of the population. When a bitter populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues find little trouble finding scapegoats. People know when they are being lied to, but corporate media often obscures these realities. Only independent journalism can deliver truly trustworthy daily news without paywalls or advertising.