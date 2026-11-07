Global Groups Urge Congress to Block Trump Nuclear Strike on Iran

Over 200 global coalitions petition US Congress to prevent potential nuclear attacks on Iran, citing risks of regional war and defiance of the collapsed JCPOA framework.

More than two hundred international organizations have formally appealed to the US Congress to prevent any potential nuclear attack on Iran initiated by President Donald Trump. The coalition emphasizes the urgent need for an outright rejection of nuclear weapons by all parties, including the United States and Iran ian regimes, to avoid catastrophic annihilation. This political maneuvering coincides with heightened tensions following the September 18, 2025 Vantor satellite imagery that revealed the Natanz nuclear facility and an adjacent underground tunnel complex in the mountainous area of Pickaxe Mountain.

Escalating Nuclear Risks and Global Reaction

The coalition argues that immediate diplomatic action is required to build an off-ramp from the path of war. They specifically call for a high-level meeting involving Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping to de-escalate the situation. This plea comes amid fears that the prospect of nuclear weapon use is more real than ever, drawing parallels to the 1980s film depicting the unfathomable consequences of nuclear war. Unlike the public response decades ago, current media and political figures are being urged to take these existential threats seriously rather than shrugging them off.

Also read Trump May Escalate Iran Conflict Before Democrats Take Congress

Underground Facilities and Military Limitations

US and Israeli intelligence agencies report that Iran has shifted the locus of its nuclear enrichment from the Fordow and Natanz facilities to the Kuh-e Kolang underground complex. This new site is buried under 300 feet of granite, making it impenetrable for conventional US or Israeli weapons. This includes the Mother of All Bombs, which Trump has threatened to utilize. The strategic shift renders previous military posturing less effective, as conventional strikes cannot reach the deep underground infrastructure where enrichment activities are now concentrated.

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Diplomatic Stances and Intelligence Reports

Recent reports indicate that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Trump about the nuclear situation every day. Despite these intense communications, Trump has not yet given the final go-ahead for an attack. The background to this tension involves Iran's refusal to export enriched uranium or cease enrichment activities, a stance that solidified after Trump withdrew from the former President Barack Obama Iran nuclear deal. Before this withdrawal, Iran had mothballed most centrifuges and complied with United Nation's International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors.

Historical Context and Future Implications

Iranian leaders have publicly insisted that they need a nuclear weapon as a deterrent against future US or Israeli attacks. In contrast, Israel maintains that Iran's possession of such weapons would constitute an existential threat. While Israeli leader Netanyahu denies contemplating specific actions, he has previously warned that the acquisition of nuclear weapons by Iran would change the strategic landscape permanently. The current standoff suggests that without diplomatic intervention, the region faces a heightened risk of widespread conflict and nuclear escalation.