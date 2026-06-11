Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions Hit Record High

A report reveals that greenhouse gas emissions have reached an all-time high, with the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere at an unprecedented level. The buildup of these gases is causing the planet to warm at an accelerated rate.

A worrying report has revealed that greenhouse gas emissions have hit an all-time high, with 56.8 billion tonnes of CO2 released in 2024. The vast majority of these emissions came from burning fossil fuels , while other forms of industry, including agriculture, also contributed.

This brings the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere to 425.6 parts per million in 2025, the highest level ever recorded. Concentrations of the greenhouse gases methane and nitrous oxide also hit record concentrations, respectively reaching 1936.3 parts per billion and 339.4 parts per billion. Despite a push towards green energy, total greenhouse gas emissions are still increasing, albeit not quite as fast as they were at the peak during the 2000s.

The buildup of these gases is directly causing the planet to warm far faster than any natural processes could account for





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Greenhouse Gas Emissions Climate Change Fossil Fuels Green Energy Energy Imbalance Heatwaves Sea Levels Marine Heatwaves Remaining Carbon Budget

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