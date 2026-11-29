Electric vehicle sales are rapidly surpassing those of fossil-fueled cars in mature markets like Norway, Denmark, and Singapore, with the US lagging at a mere 6% adoption rate despite the clear technological advantages and inevitability of EVs.

and how full electrics eventually take over markets while plug-in hybrids tend to have their moment somewhere along the growth curve but then fall away.

What we’ve seen in a handful of markets now is that EV adoption rises and rises and rises while fossil-fueled vehicle sales drop off over time, and in more mature EV markets, electric vehicle sales have surpassed — or greatly surpassed — non-electric vehicle sales. In Norway, the BEV share of vehicle sales is now around 98%. In Denmark, it’s around 81%. In Singapore, it’s around 60%.

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In China, it’s 39%, but then there’s another 20% or so share of sales coming from plug-in hybrid, making plug-in vehicle sales overall now nearly 60% of new auto sales in the largest auto market in the world! , big spikes in EV adoption in several Asian countries and Australia, and other developments around the world.