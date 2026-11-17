This article covers major entertainment news including Grammy nominations for Asian pop groups, Christopher Hampton's views on AI and honors, the success of a Latvian Golden Lion winner, and career insights from location manager Ingrīda Nagle and makeup artist Kaire Hendrikson regarding international productions.

The Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia are taking center stage at the 25th Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event market, a key segment of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

This year, the market is specifically focusing on the region's craft specialists, showcasing how local talent has successfully integrated into major international film and television productions.

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The event serves as a platform to debate Estonia's film sector and discuss how foreign shoots bring both significant economic value and local tension to the region.

The Hollywood Reporter recently checked in with several creatives from the region who have brought their unique talents to recognizable global projects.

Ingrīda Nagle, a location manager from Latvia, shared her journey which began in 2009 after a fortunate invitation to work as a Production Assistant.

She was called to work on the international biographical television film The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler, which was shot in Latvia.

Nagle successfully proved her versatility and received great recommendations from her colleagues, which inspired her to focus specifically on location management.

She attended the Riga Film Studio Acting School before starting her film career, and believes this twist of fate fundamentally changed her professional life.

Nagle is best known for her work on Woman Unknown, the first Latvian co-production to enter the main competition at the Venice Film Festival.

The film, which won the prestigious Golden Lion award, used the Latvian capital, Riga, to stand in for post-war Denmark.

Producers typically reach out to Nagle based on recommendations regarding her ability to think out of the box and offer unconventional location ideas.

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She is currently working on several large-scale international projects, though she prefers to name them only after receiving producer approval due to non-disclosure agreements.

She also enjoys working on smaller local projects where the crew is compact and creative freedom is high, creating a special film family feeling.

Her advice to aspiring creatives includes traveling more around their country, exploring on foot, and learning to look at familiar places with fresh eyes.

Kaire Hendrikson, a makeup designer and special effects artist from Estonia, has been working in the industry for twenty-two years.

She returned to Estonia from Italy after high school and fell in love with the film industry's lifestyle and community upon finding a job as an assistant.

Hendrikson eventually completed makeup academy training and has since become a vital asset for major international productions.

She served as the supervising makeup artist for The Agency, a Paramount+ television series starring Michael Fassbender, during the Estonian shooting periods.

During these shoots, she collaborated directly with her colleagues from the U.K. to ensure the highest quality of makeup for the lead actors.

Her extensive portfolio also includes work on the blockbuster Tenet, the film Burial, Undergods, and the Swedish Torpedo.

International producers usually find her through established Estonian producers who vouch for her skills and reliability.

For the last fifteen years, she has primarily worked on international projects, selecting roles based on compelling scripts or challenging special effects requirements.

Hendrikson refuses to be away from her family for months unless a project genuinely excites her creatively or offers inspiring directors.

She is currently recovering from a busy year and is preparing for a Norwegian period movie based on a true story about a brave woman.

Jurgita Globytė, a makeup designer from Lithuania, has been working in the field for about twenty years.

She initially studied business management but decided to change direction and study make-up for film and theater instead.

After finishing her studies at a make-up academy, she entered the industry through a recommendation from one of her teachers.

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When international productions come to Lithuania, local producers often recommend local teams, leading to a selection process for hiring.

Globytė particularly enjoyed working on a memorable BBC series and prefers working on local projects when given the choice.

She believes the small local film community offers great joy and that directors who know her style frequently invite her to work with them.

She is currently finishing a historical epic about the fight for freedom, a project she considers very important for Lithuania.

Matis Rei, a sound designer and supervising sound editor from Estonia, has been working on films since 2009.

He was drawn to the field after studying electronic music, which shares similarities with film sound design.

Rei studied at the Baltic Film School and has since worked on both smaller European films and larger U.K. or U.S. productions.

His notable credits include work on the film Tár and the upcoming season seven of Black Mirror.

He lived and studied in the U.K. for a few years, where he met many great people who have hired him for their films.

Rei currently works on a project set in the Game of Thrones universe and is preparing to start a Swedish romantic drama in January.

Liene Dobaŏa, a costume designer from Latvia, has been working in film since graduating from NYU in 2014.

Her primary focus before film was costume design for the stage, but she became hooked on film after getting on set.

She found her most fulfilling project, Swallow, through mutual connections from Tisch, where she met the director and producer.

The creative freedom given by director Carlo Mirabella-Davis had a significant effect on her career, leading to numerous subsequent offers.

She is currently in talks about feature films that will shoot next year, including co-productions with Germany and Spain.

She is also eagerly awaiting the premiere of Tomas Vengris’ new film Barakuda, about the Lithuanian mafia in the nineteen-nineties.

These narratives collectively illustrate the intricate network of talent, location, and vision that drives modern cinematic achievement in the Baltics.