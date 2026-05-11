Global Dominance of 'Michael': The Highest-Grossing Musical Biopic, and More

Explore the global success of 'Michael,' the biographical musical biopic about Michael Jackson, including its record-breaking domestic market performance and its standing as the highest-grossing biographical film ever released.

The musical biopic about Michael Jackson, ' Michael ,' continues to dominate the global box office , surpassing the $577 million worldwide mark as the highest-grossing biographical film ever released.

While it lags behind 'Bohemian Rhapsody's' worldwide gross with over $903.6 million, it is poised to surpass the latter's record within the next week. With a reported production budget of $155 million, the film is estimated to have crossed the profitability threshold. It is not only a critical success but also a financial success, surpassing expectations with its domestic market record and global success





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