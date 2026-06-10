Global Conflicts Reach Highest Level Since World War II, Study Reveals

A new study from the Uppsala Conflict Data Program shows that interstate conflicts have surged to their highest level since WWII, with 2025 marking one of the bloodiest years in modern history due to widespread violence and civilian targeting.

The number of conflicts between states has climbed to its highest point since the conclusion of World War II, according to a pivotal new analysis.

Researchers from the Uppsala Conflict Data Program (UCDP) have documented a total of 65 state-involved conflicts in 2025, a figure that underscores a worrying global trend. Particularly alarming is the doubling of interstate conflicts for the second consecutive year, increasing from just two in 2023 to eight in 2025. These state-on-state confrontations include the protracted war between Russia and Ukraine, along with military engagements involving Iran and Israel, India and Pakistan, and Israel and Syria.

The data further reveals that 13 of these conflicts met the criteria for 'wars' in 2025, each causing at least 1,000 battle-related deaths within the calendar year. Consequently, 2025 stands as one of the most lethal years in recorded history, with organized violence claiming over 244,600 lives. This staggering death toll represents the second highest number of fatalities from armed conflict since the Rwandan Genocide in 1994.

Therese Pettersson, a senior analyst and project leader at UCDP, emphasized the severity of the situation: 'It's not just a matter of more conflicts, but also of very high levels of deadly violence.

' The war in Ukraine alone accounted for approximately 97,400 battlefield deaths, comprising a devastating 62 percent of all such fatalities worldwide last year. For decades, the frequency of open interstate conflict had been on a gradual decline, making the recent sharp reversal especially concerning. Magnus Öberg, Director of UCDP and a senior lecturer at Uppsala University, linked this shift to a broader disintegration of the post-WWII international order.

'The increases in interstate conflict and internationalized intrastate conflict have been going on for over a decade now and are accelerating,' he stated. 'This reflects a breakdown of the world order established after WWII. Russia, China, and now also the United States are abandoning it or challenging it outright.

' While the heightened risk of spillover that could draw additional nations into these wars raises fears of a global conflagration, experts caution that a true World War remains a remote possibility. Shawn Davies, a senior analyst at UCDP and co-author of the study, explained that World Wars are exceptionally rare events.

'The rise in interstate conflicts carries a greater risk of igniting a broader war, though a truly global war remains a fairly distant possibility,' he noted. He also highlighted that weakening commitments to collective defense agreements like NATO may reduce the likelihood of a world war but simultaneously increase the risks of regional great power conflicts, including those with nuclear implications. Beyond battlefield casualties, the report documents a shocking escalation in one-sided violence against civilians.

In 2025, such attacks resulted in the deaths of roughly 76,500 unarmed civilians, marking a 400 percent increase from the previous year and the highest number since the 1994 Rwandan Genocide. This surge was largely driven by atrocities in Sudan, specifically the actions of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

The RSF's 500-day siege of the city involved systematic obstruction of food, water, and medical aid, culminating in a takeover that a recent UN report described as having the 'hallmarks of genocide,' with evidence of mass killings, widespread sexual violence, and explicit calls for the elimination of non-Arab populations. This pervasive targeting of non-combatants signals a profound deterioration in the conduct of war and a dire threat to global human security





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Interstate Conflict UCDP War Casualties Organized Violence Civilian Targeting Global Security Post-WWII Order Sudan El Fasher RSF Genocide Russia-Ukraine War

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