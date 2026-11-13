‘Global Conference for Israel’ at Chula Vista's Gaylord Pacific prompts protests

This is the first time the Jewish National Fund-USA has held the event in the region.

Protesters stand at the I-5 overpass near the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center with signs in opposition to the “Global Conference for Israel," Nov. 12, 2026.

A multiday “Global Conference for Israel” in Chula Vista is prompting protests from some groups in the San Diego community. The conference began Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center. On Thursday, there was a significant security presence both around and inside the hotel and convention center. It's a completely sold out event.

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“We have every hotel room and the entire facility, so we have a total of about 3,000 people that will be joining us,” said Sol Lizerbram, board chairman for Jewish National Fund-USA , which is hosting the event. ’s website as “four incredible days of visionary speakers, inspirational gatherings with fellow Zionists, and the world's largest Israel Expo. ” “The purpose is for people of similar mindsets getting together looking for ways to promote peace,” Lizerbram said.

He said his organization is apolitical and builds hospitals, schools, reservoirs, fire and emergency centers, parks and other structures and spaces. Lizerbram said people come to the conference from countries around the world. That includes mayors from Israeli communities and hundreds of locals.

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“It’s all sessions about how to facilitate more people moving to the north and south of Israel,” Lizerbram said. “An important part is in the south of Israel — which is the Negev — is 60% of land of Israel and only 10% of population. So our goal is to move 500,000 people down to that area. ”Tote bags line tables inside the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center for a multi-day “Global Conference for Israel," Nov. 12, 2026.

The conference has drawn protest from some San Diego organizations who align themselves with anti-Zionist or pro-Palestinian movements. On Thursday there was a small crowd at the Interstate 5 overpass near the convention center opposing the conference. More protests are expected to come.

“A lot of us who are Jewish organizers are familiar with JNF, because you are exposed to them a lot growing up in synagogues and stuff,” said Nate Lacy.. They use their charitable tax status here in the U.S. and other countries to acquire new land — plant trees on land they own over Palestinian villages and whatnot. And they really promote the goals of Zionism, and we’re opposed to that,” Lacy said.

People gather inside the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center for a multi-day “Global Conference for Israel," Nov. 12, 2026.

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“This is something we oppose categorically. And we are gonna have a shabbat service tomorrow night outside of the hotel and then we're going to be having a rally on Saturday and a vigil for those who have been killed and affected by Israeli violence,” Lacy said. JNF’s Lizerbram said this is the first time the conference has been held in San Diego County in the organization's 125 year history.

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