The COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, collapsed Sunday as countries failed to agree to an overarching deal.

The COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, collapsed Sunday as countries failed to agree to an overarching deal after more than two weeks of contentious negotiations.

The breaking point was over the very cause of climate change itself: fossil fuels. The annual UN climate talks, which stretched deep into overtime over the weekend, hold the dubious honor of being the longest COP in history and the first major breakdown since COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009. Experts criticized the conference as a stunning failure of leadership at a time when the climate crisis is accelerating with increasingly deadly consequences.

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“This has been the worst ever COP and its collapse needs to be a wake up call for the world,” said Mohamed Adow, director of the energy think tank Power Shift Africa. Related article Leaders of Botswana, Finland, the Maldives, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Pakistan gather together for a photo at the COP31 UN Climate Summit on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Antalya, Turkey.

How two words could derail the world’s biggest climate conference 4 min read At the final meeting intended to approve the so-called Antalya Pact on Sunday, it became clear there would not be the necessary consensus between the more than 190 countries at the talks to adopt the deal. These did not include the US, which, under President Donald Trump, has pulled out of international climate action.

Deep divisions proved impossible to bridge over key issues — most importantly, including language that the world would need to move away from fossil fuels, a phrase that did not end up in the agreement, and increasing financial support for countries already grappling with climate catastrophes. The European Union, Panama, the Marshall Islands and Norway were among those that rejected it.

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Darragh O’Brien, Ireland’s climate minister who is helping lead negotiations for the EU, said the bloc would not endorse a deal “that does not even mention fossil fuels. ” COP31 president Murat Kurum acknowledged support was not there to gavel through the pact.

“We have done our utmost,” he said, but “it is clear that there are parties in this hall who oppose this text. We recognize that there is no consensus on this document. ” Related article Natural gas is flared off during an oil drilling operation in the Permian Basin oil field on March 12, 2022 in Midland, Texas.

This invisible, super-polluting gas is a climate villain the world is failing to tackle 6 min read The talks come at a critical time for the planet. While attention is diverted by geopolitical turbulence — including the Iran war, which has caused the world’s largest energy supply shock — the climate crisis is accelerating. A sobering recent UN report confirmed the world will overshoot its target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

On current policies temperatures are expected to rise to a potentially catastrophic 2.8 degrees. The planet is currently at around 1.4 degrees of warming and the impacts have been starkly clear, from catastrophic flooding in Nepal to deadly heat in Europe. Yet, COP31 laid bare the enormous gap between those seeking ambitious action, often the most climate-vulnerable countries, and the oil-rich nations pushing back. In common with previous COPs, the biggest sticking point came down to two words: fossil fuels.

At COP28 in Dubai in 2023, countries agreed to an unprecedented call to “transition away from fossil fuels. ” Since then, this has neither been repeated nor built upon as oil-producing nations balk at any reference to the driving force of the climate crisis. Related article A walrus appears through the broken sea ice to get air after a long dive in the Barents Sea, near Svalbard, Norway. 200,000 walruses are forced ashore in Alaska as sea ice melts.

Now there’s a plan to protect them 5 min read The first draft of the COP31 “cover decision” — which sets out the overarching agreement from the conference — was published Monday and called for “the immediate transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. ” But all mentions of fossil fuels were stripped out of every subsequent draft, despite a push by more than 100 countries to keep them in.

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“You cannot solve a fossil fuel crisis by pretending we don’t need to phase out fossil fuels,” said Harjeet Singh, COP negotiations veteran and founding director of Satat Sampada Climate Foundation. Countries and climate groups were also concerned by the agreement’s reference to increasing carbon capture technologies, which would allow for a continuation of fossil fuel production provided its carbon pollution is captured before it reaches the atmosphere.

While many scientists say the amount of carbon pollution means this technology will be needed to some extent, it remains expensive, unproven at scale and criticized as a dangerous distraction from climate policies that tackle the root cause of the crisis.

“Relying on carbon capture without phasing down fossil fuels is like trying to quit smoking without putting down the cigarettes,” said Matt Webb, associate director for global clean power diplomacy at E3G, a climate think tank. Another huge issue of contention was finance. Poorer, climate-vulnerable countries have long called for more money to help them adapt to climate disasters they disproportionately face and yet did little to cause.

Many developing countries expressed deep disappointment that the draft agreement called for effort to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035 but included no baseline and no specific numbers.

“Rich countries refused to put money on the table to help communities prepare for and recover from climate disasters, and handed polluters a free pass instead,” Singh said. “No deal is better than a deal that locks in failure.

” COP31 president of negotiations, Chris Bowen, said the result was very disappointing but there were “a lot of good things” to come out of the talks, including more than 90 countries signing a pledge to ramp up the electrification of their economies. Still, many experts expressed bitter disappointment at the world’s failure to meet the urgency of the climate crisis.

“Recognition of the dangers of overshoot should have shaken leaders into action, instead COP31 saw a shameful lack of urgency and leadership,” said Mary Robinson, the former president of Ireland and a COP veteran.