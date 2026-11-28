Political instability and protests by ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's supporters have triggered a massive order shift. Zara, H&M, and Marks Spencer move $254 million to India, threatening Bangladesh's garment sector.

Global fashion retailers including Zara, H&M, and Marks Spencer have redirected at least $254 million in manufacturing orders from Bangladesh to India during the first half of November. This significant financial shift, occurring between November 1 and November 18, is directly attributed to intense political instability and violent protests within Bangladesh. The movement is largely driven by preparations for the return of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her exile in India, a event that has created deep uncertainty among international buyers regarding supply chain security.

Supply Chain Shifts Drive $254 Million Migration

Major international buyers are actively transferring production volumes to factories in India to mitigate risks associated with the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) reports even higher losses, estimating production drops exceeding $400 million due to the disruptions. Khan Monirul Alam, the managing director of a local manufacturing firm, stated that most clients have halted new orders, citing the volatile environment as the primary reason for postponing, canceling, or relocating their business to alternative destinations.

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Sheikh Hasina Return Sparks Security Fears

The central catalyst for this industrial disruption is the planned return of Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh on December 16. Hasina, who was ousted in August 2024, faces a death sentence imposed in absentia for crimes against humanity related to the suppression of anti-government protests. The current interim administration, led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, has declared that it will execute the sentence if Hasina enters the country, a scenario India has refused to facilitate by extraditing her as a prisoner. Hasina's banned Awami League party continues to rally supporters who have engaged in violent demonstrations, further destabilizing the nation.

Wage Disputes Compound Labor Unrest

Besides the high-level political conflict, the garment sector is grappling with severe labor tensions stemming from wage negotiations. Workers have demanded a wage increase that doubles their current earnings, while the government countered with a proposed 36 percent hike in the minimum wage. This significant disparity has fueled ongoing strikes and protests by underpaid employees, creating a dual-layered security crisis that combines worker grievances with pro-Hasina political agitation, making consistent production increasingly difficult.

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Competitive Alternatives Gain Market Share

While India has emerged as the primary beneficiary of this order migration, it is not the only option available to fashion brands. Although Indian factory wages are slightly higher than those in Bangladesh, the proximity and established infrastructure make it an attractive immediate alternative. Industry consultants note that Vietnam and Cambodia also offer competitive advantages, particularly regarding faster delivery times, and may capture additional market share if the exodus from Bangladesh becomes a long-term trend.

Catastrophic Risks to National Economy

The garment industry is the backbone of Bangladesh, accounting for over 80 percent of the nation's total exports and supporting nearly 40 percent of its manufacturing workforce. As the world's second-largest apparel exporter, trailing only China, Bangladesh faces catastrophic economic consequences if this loss of business becomes permanent. The combination of political volatility, labor disputes, and the potential return of a death-sentenced former leader threatens to undermine years of industrial growth, potentially altering the global dynamics of the fashion supply chain permanently.