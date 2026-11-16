Global beauty deal activity rose 29.9% in Q3 2026, yet more brands failed in nine months than in all of 2025. Capital returns selectively, favoring scalable growth over viral trends while Unilever reports strong Q3 results.

Global beauty deal activity rose 29.9% in Q3 2026, marking a significant surge in investment transactions despite a concurrent wave of brand failures. The capital is returning to the sector, but it is flowing far more selectively than in previous years. This divergence highlights a market where investment discipline is outpacing mere top-line growth potential.

Q3 2026 Deal Activity Surges to 87 Transactions

The BeautyMatter Deal Index reports that 87 investment and merger or acquisition transactions were recorded in the third quarter of 2026. This figure represents a 29.9% year-on-year increase from the same period in 2025. Cumulative deal activity over the first nine months of 2026 rose by 31.4%, demonstrating a robust recovery in market confidence. Growth investments, which fund the expansion of existing companies, jumped by 69%. This specific category of capital injection was the primary driver behind the overall transaction volume increase. Mergers and acquisitions returned to positive territory following a weaker performance in the first half of the year. The data indicates that while capital is available, it is being deployed with renewed strategic focus.

Also read When in Rome, Don’t Miss These Beauty Treatments

Brand Failures Exceed Full Year 2025 Totals

Despite the surge in deal volume, the beauty sector experienced a higher number of closures and exits in the first nine months of 2026 than during all of 2025. More beauty businesses closed, entered administration, liquidated, or withdrew from markets in this nine-month period than in the entire preceding year. This trend continues a recent pattern of increasing failures, which stood at 22 in 2025, 25 in 2024, and 28 in 2023. The brands falling away span key categories including skincare, makeup, and haircare. These same categories are simultaneously attracting significant investor interest. The explanation for this contradiction is not a collapse in consumer demand, but rather increased investor selectivity.

Unilever Posts €3.5 Billion Q3 Revenue Growth

Unilever's Beauty & Wellbeing division demonstrates that strong demand remains intact at the top of the market. The division posted €3.5 billion in revenue for Q3 2026. This financial performance included 5.7% underlying sales growth. The growth was primarily driven by strong performance in haircare, scalp care, and premium product segments. This financial resilience among large conglomerates contrasts sharply with the struggles of smaller, less capitalized entities. It provides evidence that consumer demand is healthy, but access to capital is strictly tiered. Large groups continue to acquire brands to enter new categories and strengthen promising business units.

Advertisement

Investor Selectivity Driven by Economic Pressures

Investors are demanding sustainable unit economics and are no longer willing to fund growth at any price. Inflation, higher production costs, and margin pressure are forcing companies to prove they can convert sales into sustainable profit. Tighter financing conditions and a more discerning consumer base have raised the bar for success. A viral moment or a large social media following is no longer sufficient to secure funding or market survival. Companies must now demonstrate the infrastructure to manage inventory, distribution, customer acquisition, and expansion. Differentiation, production capability, scientific innovation, and a credible path to sustainable growth have become the essential entry ticket for investors.

Capital Shifts Toward Infrastructure and Scalability

Investor interest is concentrating in haircare, fragrance, personal care, health, and wellness sectors. Notably, capital is also flowing to manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. This shift suggests that investors see more durable value in the operational backbone of beauty than in trend-driven consumer labels. The beauty industry is telling two stories at once: accelerating deal activity alongside rising business failures. This reflects a market where capital is available but allocated with far more discipline. Brands that scaled visibility faster than operations are falling away, while those with viable economic models survive. The infrastructure behind consumer-facing brands is increasingly treated as a strategic asset rather than a cost center. Global beauty is telling two stories at once in 2026. On one side, deal activity is accelerating. On the other side, more beauty businesses closed or exited markets.