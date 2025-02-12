Global Air Pollution Threatens Health

A new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that nearly everyone in the world breathes polluted air, posing a serious threat to global health. The WHO recommends immediate action to reduce air pollution levels, including stricter air quality standards, cleaner energy sources, and reduced emissions.

