Glitch: A Web Series Born on YouTube Takes the World by Storm

Glitch, a 2D action-comedy series created by Gooseworx, has accumulated over 1 billion views on YouTube and ranked among Netflix's five most-watched shows globally within two weeks of its platform debut in October 2024. The series has shattered expectations of what an independent animated series can achieve across free distribution channels.

The web series ' Glitch ' has taken the world by storm with its unique concept and impressive viewership numbers. Created by Gooseworx, the series has accumulated over 1 billion views on YouTube and ranked among Netflix 's five most-watched shows globally within two weeks of its platform debut in October 2024.

The series, a 2D action-comedy about a hero named Kit and her sidekick Kaboodle leaping between collapsing video game worlds, was first published on Newgrounds in 2009 by creator Ross O'Donovan. The concept went through multiple iterations over the following decade and was originally pitched to and rejected by multiple major studios before Glitch came on board.

The pilot dropped on Glitch's YouTube channel on May 15th, surpassed 11 million views within its first four days on the platform, and reached 20 million total views in under two weeks. The launch generated widespread fan art, memes, and discussion across social platforms, firmly establishing the series as one of the most significant animation debuts of the year.

O'Donovan himself acknowledged the weight of the moment, stating in a press release that the collaboration with Glitch resulted in 'the strongest version' of the show he has ever created, one he considers the culmination of over a decade of development. The series has shattered expectations of what an independent animated series can achieve across free distribution channels.

After its explosive YouTube debut, Netflix agreed to an unusual licensing deal, allowing new episodes to continue premiering on YouTube while the streaming platform served as an additional distribution channel. The series finale event has already generated over $7.5 million in US presales and secured 2,000 theaters before its June 4th premiere.

This means a web series born on YouTube is selling out cinemas, something unprecedented, especially considering that the same episode will be available for free on YouTube just a couple of weeks after its theatrical debut. The series has also accumulated over 18 million views since its September release and subsequently received a full-series greenlight.

The Newgrounds animation community that first hosted the original is getting a full-series order, but with Glitch now experienced in new distribution infrastructures and having the leverage to reach out to streamers, the show might become a major hit in the mold of other popular animated series





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