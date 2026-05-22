Glimpse of a Dashing Actor Who Started as a Robot Villain

The article highlights the recent sighting of a prominent actor who made his mark as the intimidating villain T-1000 in 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' and previously starred as O'Reilly in 'Die Hard 2.' It also mentions his appearances in TV shows like 'The X-Files' and films with well-known actresses like Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, and Drew Barrymore. Despite career ups and downs, the actor has been sober for decades and has kept a youthful appearance.

A dashing actor who featured in the second movies of the Die Hard and Terminator franchises was glimpsed recently in Los Angeles. At the peak of his career, he also acted with Sylvester Stallone and thus became the only actor killed onscreen by him, Bruce Willis and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He featured on shows including The X-Files and The Sopranos and did movies with such names as Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon and Drew Barrymore. His cloven-in-marble features and icy blue eyes made him the perfect choice to play a string of intimidating roles in the 1990s. Over the years his star waned - and he later revealed that he 'lost a lot of momentum' in his career because he had battled a drinking problem.

However he conquered his demons and has been sober now for decades, and he exuded a healthy glow when he was seen at 67 walking his dog last week. Can you guess who he is





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Actor Hollywood Villain Movie TV Show Prone To Battle With Drink

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