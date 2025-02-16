Glenview Police Officer Killed in Barrington Crash

A Glenview police officer tragically died in a car accident while en route to work. Officer Robert Fryc was recognized for his heroism just weeks before the fatal crash.

A Glenview police officer tragically lost his life in a car accident while on his way to work early Sunday morning. The accident occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 200-block of South Northwest Highway in Barrington . Authorities confirmed that 43-year-old Officer Robert Fryc succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash and the involvement of any other parties remain under investigation by the Barrington Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team of Lake County. Officer Fryc, a dedicated member of the Glenview Police Department since 2007, was recently recognized at the village's February 4th board of trustees meeting for his heroic actions in helping save the life of a fellow officer last summer. Glenview Police Chief William Fitzpatrick expressed the profound grief felt by the department, stating, 'Officer Fryc was more than just a colleague; he was a part of our family and a part of this community. Our hearts are broken by his passing, and our priority now is to support his loved ones and our department as we grieve this unimaginable loss together.' The Glenview Police Department has extended support to the dayshift officers who worked closely with Officer Fryc, and neighboring communities and Cook County have stepped in to provide assistance during this difficult time. Glenview Village President Michael Jenny conveyed the community's deep sorrow, stating, 'We are devastated by the tragic loss of Officer Fryc, who just two weeks ago we recognized for his service and dedication to Glenview. On behalf of the entire Village, I extend our deepest condolences to Officer Fryc's family, friends and fellow officers. When the time is right, we will come together as a community to honor and remember his service.





