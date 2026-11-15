Glenn Thomas Restores Nebraska Football Identity With 31-0 Victory

Glenn Thomas led Nebraska to a dominant 31-0 win against Rutgers, restoring the program's traditional power-run identity under head coach Matt Rhule.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule installed Glenn Thomas as interim play-caller after firing Dana Holgorsen, and the decision immediately revitalized the Huskers against Rutgers. Thomas guided the team to a decisive 31-0 victory in Piscataway, New Jersey, on a Saturday in December 2026, effectively answering the urgent call to restart a struggling running game. The shutout marked a stark contrast to recent struggles and signaled a return to foundational principles that have historically defined successful Nebraska football programs.

Thomas Executes Power Run Strategy Against Rutgers

Glenn Thomas implemented a straightforward offensive scheme that prioritized physicality and control of the clock against the Scarlet Knights. He utilized freshman running back Jamal Rule as the primary weapon, handing him the ball early and often while mixing in play-action passes to tight ends. This approach resulted in 237 rushing yards and 33 minutes of possession time for Nebraska, with Rule breaking the 100-yard barrier for the third time this season and the first time in a conference game with 103 yards on 22 carries. The offensive line provided a sturdy foundation, allowing the running backs to thrive in the trenches.

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Aurich Delivers Shutout Defense in Conference Play

Defensive coordinator Rob Aurich operated behind the scenes to execute a dominant defensive performance that complemented the ground attack. Aurich shut out a conference opponent on the road, achieving a milestone no Nebraska defensive coordinator has reached since Charlie McBride. The defense, led by Anthony Colandrea, Joel Makovicka, Ahman Green, and Scott Frost scoring touchdowns, dominated the line of scrimmage with Jason Peter and Grant Wistrom applying consistent pressure. This defensive solidity gave the offense the confidence to stick to the run and control the tempo of the game in Piscataway.

Nebraska Establishes New Offensive Identity

The victory represents a deliberate shift away from the pass-heavy philosophy that characterized the previous coaching tenure under Dana Holgorsen. Thomas limited the targeting of Nebraska wide receivers to only ten attempts, resulting in just seven catches, which the coaching staff views as a positive step toward building a cohesive identity. The strategy emphasizes a blue-collar power run game and a tough Blackshirt defense, addressing the top complaint about the program's direction over the past decade. This reset is crucial for developing a consistent offensive identity that can compete effectively in the Big Ten.

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Big Ten Gauntlet Tests Thomas And Rhule

Glenn Thomas and Matt Rhule now face a critical two-game stretch against Ohio State and Iowa at the end of the regular season. The Huskers must at least split these final contests to claim significant improvement, with Rhule needing to win both games to solidify his record as the 25th head coach in program history. The team must address previous issues, such as frittering away fourth-quarter leads against Washington and Oregon, by maintaining discipline and reducing pre-snap penalties. Success in these games will depend on the offensive line's ability to perform under pressure and the running game's capacity to sustain drives.

Rhule Addresses Past Decisions And Future Goals

Head coach Matt Rhule has advocated for a commitment to the run game since day one, but the previous lack of execution cost the team potential victories. Rhule's past hesitation to fully commit to this philosophy resulted in missed opportunities, but the current staff has embraced the required physicality. The coaching staff believes that a disciplined ground attack can yield 150 to 175 rushing yards against elite Big Ten opponents like Ohio State and Iowa. This adjustment is essential for Nebraska to contend for a playoff spot and validate the structural changes made this season.