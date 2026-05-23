Glenn Hoddle Fails to Condemn Captain Cristian Romero for Staying in Argentina for a Championship Final

Glenn Hoddle, a former Spurs player and manager, has launched a scathing attack on club captain Cristian Romero for his decision to stay in Argentina this weekend rather than support the team in its relegation decider. Romero, who was ruled out for the season after injuring his knee, has expressed his intention to watch his boyhood club play in the Argentine Championship final against River Plate, instead of being present in the final moments of Tottenham's Premier League season.

Glenn Hoddle has launched a withering attack on club captain Cristian Romero for his plan to stay in Argentina this weekend rather than support Tottenham in their relegation decider with Everton.

Romero was ruled out for the season after injuring his knee against Sunderland and travelled back to Argentina at the start of this week prior to Spurs' game against London rivals Chelsea. Their inability to gain a point at Stamford Bridge means their Premier League fate rests on Sunday's result against Everton as well as how West Ham fare against Leeds United.

Supporters have been called to rally round Roberto de Zerbi's team to help carry them to safety but team captain Romero is understood to be planning to stay in his native Argentina to support his boyhood club Belgrano in their Championship final against River Plate. However, former Spurs captain and manager Hoddle said it was 'scandalous' for Romero to choose a football match over Tottenham's last game of the season.

Former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham echoed Hoddle's anger, stating that the game 'sets a precedent that does' for any player making selfish decisions at such a crucial time





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