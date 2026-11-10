Glenn Gibbins Sentenced for Grossly Offensive Nigerians Pothole Post

Sunderland councillor Glenn Gibbins receives community service after being found guilty of posting grossly offensive comments about Nigerians melting down to fill potholes.

A suspended Reform UK councillor has been convicted of violating the Communications Act 2003 after posting a grossly offensive message about Nigerians on social media. Glenn Gibbins, who represents the Hylton Castle ward for Sunderland City Council, was found guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court today. The conviction stems from a Facebook post made two years prior to his election that suggested melting down Nigerian people to fill potholes.

Core Details of the Conviction

Glenn Gibbins, aged 66, was sentenced to a 12-month community order accompanied by 150 hours of unpaid work. The district judge, Zoe Passfield, dismissed his defense that the message was merely a tongue-in-cheek joke. Prosecutors argued that the statement conjured up despicable images and implied that Nigerians were less than human, thereby stripping the group of their humanity. The court found that the post suggested a specific ethnic minority could be eradicated, which qualified as a grossly offensive comment under the law.

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Stakeholder Positions and Arguments

Hope Not Hate, a campaign group, discovered the offending post when they combed through Gibbins' social media output as he was announced as a Reform UK candidate. The group informed the police after Gibbins was successfully voted into the council in May. Emma Dowling, representing the prosecution, stated that the comment about melting people down implied a dehumanizing view of Nigerians. She emphasized that the statement suggested a specific group could be physically eliminated to solve infrastructure problems.

Glenn Gibbins denied breaching the Communications Act, claiming he wrote the post after drinking a couple of cans of beer and that it was intended as fun banter. He told the court that no one took the message literally because it described an unreal scenario. His defense lawyer, Adam King, noted that professional comedians often joke about sensitive topics without facing prosecution, citing examples such as Jimmy Carr. However, the judge rejected the argument that the post was acceptable humor.

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Community leader Godwin Ejeh, representing Nigerians in Sunderland, testified that the Nigerian community was distressed for their safety and the safety of their children. He highlighted the real-world impact such inflammatory rhetoric has on local residents. Glenn Gibbins, a divorced former salesman who runs a novelty gift stall in the Bridges shopping centre, claimed he had friendly interactions with Nigerians at his stall on the day he posted the message.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The conviction has led to Gibbins being suspended by Reform UK in August when the post was uncovered. He was initially elected in May but faced immediate scrutiny once the history was revealed. Glenn Gibbins plans to appeal the decision at Crown Court, maintaining his stance that the post was not grossly offensive. District Judge Zoe Passfield acknowledged that he now accepted the post was offensive but not grossly so, yet the legal threshold for the charge was met.

This case underscores the legal responsibilities of elected officials and political candidates regarding their digital footprints. The Communications Act 2003 prohibits sending messages that are grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene, or menacing character. Glenn Gibbins' sentence reflects the severity with which courts view racist or dehumanizing rhetoric, even when defended as humor. The outcome serves as a precedent for how social media activity is scrutinized during political campaigns and in public office.