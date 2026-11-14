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Glenn Gawdin scores his first 2 NHL goals in Rangers' 5-1 victory over Canucks

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Glenn Gawdin scores his first 2 NHL goals in Rangers' 5-1 victory over Canucks
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The Rangers won for the first time this season when allowing the first goal, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Friday night.

Glenn Gawdin scored his first two NHL goals in New York's four-goal second period and the Rangers won for the first time this season when allowing the first goal, beating the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Friday night.

The Rangers finished a four-game trip with three victories have won five of their last six to improve to 12-8-1. They were 0-7-1 when allowing the first goal before Friday. Playing his second NHL game of the season and 15th overall, the 29-year-old Gawdin made it 3-1 on a snap shot with seven minutes left in the second. He added the second with 3:50 to go in the period for a 5-1 advantage.

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Gawdin is from the Vancouver suburb of Richmond. He was called up from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Canucks center Elias Pettersson opened the scoring on a tip with 7:47 left in the first period. Gabe Perreault tied it with 1:13 remaining in the period.

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Oliver Bjorkstrand started the second-period spree with a power-play goal at 8:21. Alexis Lafreniere also scored in the period. Canucks winger Brock Boeser hit a milestone, assisting on Pettersson's goal for the 500th point of his NHL career.

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