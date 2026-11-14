Glenn Gawdin scores first two NHL goals to propel Rangers in blowout over Canucks

The Richmond, B.C. native maintained the belief that continuing to work hard would allow him to earn another opportunity.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — After struggling to stick in an NHL lineup for the first four seasons of his career, Glenn Gawdin had been grinding it out in the American Hockey League before he got his first big-league chance in just over 2 ½ years on this Rangers four-game road trip out West.

The Richmond, B.C. , native maintained the belief that continuing to work hard would allow him to earn another opportunity. And in his first chance to play in front of his home crowd, inside the arena he grew up less than 30 minutes away from, Gawdin scored the first two goals of his NHL career to propel the Blueshirts to a 5-1 win over the Canucks.

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It sent the Rangers back home to New York with six of a possible eight points from their longest road trip of the season. Gawdin only just joined the team during their day off in Calgary earlier this week, but head coach Mike Sullivan summoned the 29-year-old center amid the Rangers’ growing need for a fourth-line center with Joe Veleno still on long-term injured reserve.

Glenn Gawdin, left, celebrates with teammate Will Cuylle after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, Canada, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. With five goals and nine assists through 16 AHL games, Gawdin was tied with Liam Greentree for the Wolf Pack lead in points at the time of the recall. Not only was Gawdin’s play worthy of a look, but the Rangers signed him to a two-year, two-way contract this past offseason.

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Gawdin accounted for half of the Rangers’ four-goal second period, which featured a surge of three tallies in the span of 3:09. Oliver Bjorkstrand broke a 1-1 tie on the power play less than halfway through the middle frame to give the Rangers their first lead of the night.

After Canucks goalie Leevi Merilainen misfired a pass at former Ranger Filip Chytil less than five minutes later, however, Gawdin was right there to clean the puck up and put it away. Glenn Gawdin of the New York Rangers celebrates his goal with teammates against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

The Rangers top line of Mika Zibanejad, Gabe Perreault and Alexis Lafrenière was responsible for the third score of the period, when a pretty passing sequence ended with Lafrenière backhanding his 10th goal of the season past Merilainen at the 15:14 mark. Gawdin then got a stick on a Vladislav Gavrikov shot for a commanding 5-1 lead heading into the third period. This was a straightforward win over an inferior opponent.

Including a 6-2 loss at Madison Square Garden earlier this season, the Canucks have just one win in regulation this season that dates back to Oct. 3. Alexis Lafreniere of the New York Rangers celebrates his goal as Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks reacts, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Vancouver. The loss Friday night marked their seventh in a row and the 17th in their last 18.

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The Canucks had the puck for a good portion of the first period, during which they sustained quite a bit of offensive zone time despite recording only three high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick. It led to the home team opening the scoring on the night, when Elias Pettersson got a stick on a Zeev Buium shot from the point. Jolted by the Canucks goal, the Rangers kicked it into gear and began their push.

Perreault then sniped the puck into the tiniest opening above the shoulder of Merilainen for his third goal in the last five games and seventh of the season. Glenn Gawdin, left, celebrates with teammate Will Cuylle after scoring a goal against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, Canada, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. Glenn Gawdin of the New York Rangers celebrates his goal with teammates against the Vancouver Canucks in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026.

Alexis Lafreniere of the New York Rangers celebrates his goal as Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks reacts, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Vancouver.