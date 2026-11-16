Glenn Close Wins Honorary Oscar At 2026 Governors Awards

Glenn Close receives an honorary Oscar at the 2026 Governors Awards, celebrating her eight nominations and discussing her formative years in a restrictive cult.

Actress Glenn Close received an Honorary Oscar at the 2026 Governors Awards, a ceremony held on Sunday, November 15, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom inside Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. The legendary performer, aged 79, became visibly emotional while accepting the prestigious honor from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Close described the moment as profoundly difficult to process, citing her lifelong perspective as an outsider shaped by her early years.

Close Details Restrictive Cult Upbringing

During her acceptance speech, Glenn Close opened up about growing up in what she explicitly described as a cult. She revealed that from the ages of 7 to 22, she was under the control of a highly restrictive religious group. Close explained that the community enforced strict rules, including a prohibition on looking at oneself in a mirror, bans on flirting, and specific directives on how to dress and speak.

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She further detailed the emotional toll of this environment, noting that her parents were routinely sent away from the family for months on end. This separation meant Close felt she was always on the outside looking in, carrying the genome of an outsider throughout her life. Despite these challenges, she maintained that her unique perspective has defined her artistic journey and her relationship with the film industry.

Eight Nominations Without A Win

Glenn Close has established herself as a true Hollywood legend, having been a dominant force on stage and screen since the early 1980s. She holds the record for the most Academy Award nominations in acting history, with a total of eight nominations over her career. These nominations include four in the Best Supporting Actress category and four in the Best Actress category.

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Her first Best Actress nomination came in 1988 for her role in Fatal Attraction, a performance many critics believe she should have won. The 1988 award was instead presented to actress and singer Jodie Foster. Close, who also appeared in the same award ceremony program, joked about her long losing streak, noting that she kind of hates to break it. She quipped that the Academy probably does not want to feel guilty anymore about her record.

Honored To Be In The Room

Close emphasized that her status as an outsider has liberated her from the pressure of winning. She stated that she has never worried about whether she would win an award, though she acknowledged that some years she felt she had a genuine chance. For Close, the true honor has always been the opportunity to be in the room with her peers, whose work has consistently inspired, sustained, and challenged her.

Over the past 43 years, Close has been in the room eight times, a milestone she described as the greatest honor of all. She expressed deep gratitude for being embraced by the people who have motivated her to be better. This sentiment underscores her respect for the craft and the community, regardless of whether she secures the statuettes that have eluded her so far.

Hollywood And Unconventional Communities

The theme of unconventional experiences in tight-knit communities resonates with other Hollywood figures as well. Several famous faces have lived through cult-like environments and have been open about their pasts. These experiences range from bible-based groups that consumed a decade of a star's life to fundamentalist upbringings that later spawned hit reality shows.

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Close's story adds to this broader narrative of resilience and artistic triumph. Her journey from a restrictive childhood to receiving an Honorary Oscar at the 2026 Governors Awards highlights the enduring power of talent and perseverance. The event at Ovation Hollywood served as a celebration of her lifetime of achievement and her unique place in cinematic history.