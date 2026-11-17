Glenn Close receives her first Academy Award as an honorary recipient at the 2026 Governors Awards, ending a decades-long streak of nominations without a win.

Glenn Close finally accepted an Academy Award on Sunday after a 44-year journey marked by eight nominations and no competitive wins. The 79-year-old actress received the Honorary Oscar at the 2026 Governors Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. She wiped away tears of emotion while accepting the award from her friend and colleague John Malkovich.

Closing the Gap on Oscar Nominations

John Malkovich introduced Close to the audience, praising her as a true master of the craft who is unafraid to explore difficult emotional territory. He described her as relentless, smart, and an actress who consistently gives one hundred percent of her effort in every performance. Malkovich highlighted Close's versatility, noting that she handles both the big dramatic moments and the subtle nuances with equal skill. He referred to Close as a treasured colleague who loves the world and approaches her work with intense dedication.

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Comedy and Character Deaths Highlighted

Malkovich entertained the crowd by recounting the spectacular ways Close's characters have died throughout her career. He joked that the mark of a great actor is how well they die on screen, a skill Close has demonstrated numerous times. He listed several memorable deaths including being decapitated, stung by scorpions, and devoured by hungry infected children. Other deaths included being crushed in an elevator and shot at a feminist rally, with a specific nod to the iconic climax of Fatal Attraction.

A Career Spanning Five Decades

Close has been nominated eight times for Best Actress or Supporting Actress over nearly five decades. Her nominations span from The World According to Garp in 1982 to Hillbilly Elegy in 2020. Other notable nominations include The Big Chill, The Natural, Dangerous Liaisons, and The Wife. She accepted the award with humility, stating that she never worried about winning but always valued the honor of being in the room with her peers. She expressed gratitude for the people who have inspired and challenged her to be a better actress.

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Family Support and Red Carpet Fashion

Her daughter, actress Annie Starke, joined Close at the ceremony, where the actress dedicated her award to her family. The two displayed an affectionate bond on the red carpet, showcasing contrasting fashion styles. Starke wore a silvery dress featuring a low-cut top, a triangular cutout over her midriff, and a high slit. The outfit included tight ruching radiating from the bust and was accessorized with a long green clutch with a moiré pattern.

Standing Ovation and Future Recognition

The audience gave Close a lengthy standing ovation as she accepted the award, with many dabbing at their eyes as tears flowed. This honorary recognition marks the end of a long period where Close was the most nominated actor without a competitive win. The 2026 Governors Awards celebrated her contributions to the film industry and her enduring legacy as one of the greatest actors of her generation. Her acceptance speech emphasized the importance of community and the inspiration drawn from fellow artists.