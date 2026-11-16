Glenn Close Says Her ‘Career Is to Create Characters For Gay Halloween Parades’

Glenn Close jokes that her career has been dedicated to creating 'characters for gay Halloween parades.'

‘Artificial’ Star Andrew Garfield Recalls Believing OpenAI’s Sam Altman Was ‘Genuinely Great’ and Could Be ‘My Future Best Friend’Glenn Close accepts the Honorary Oscar Award onstage at the 17th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Close’s latest addition to her gay Halloween parade collection is Drusilla Sickle in “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. ” Her outlandish look, which she designed, is sure to be popular next Halloween.

Also read Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, others receive honorary Oscars for decades of work in film industry

“It’s one of the characters like Cruella, like Norma Desmond, the character isn’t there until you’re in full drag,” she said. “It’s really fun. ” 'Obsession' Breakout Inde Navarrette to Receive Rising Star Award at Palm Springs Film Awards Tony Gilroy on the Lunch With Pedro Pascal That Saved ‘Behemoth!

’ and How the Film Explores ‘New Varieties of Loneliness’ She joked she didn’t need an honorary Oscar because there’s “nothing better” than being impersonated by gay fans at Halloween parades. Governors Awards after being nominated eight times for acting Academy Awards without winning. She wants to have her freshly minted Oscar displayed at the local library near her home in Montana.

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“So people can actually see what an Oscar looks like,” she said. Marc Albu, Annie Starke and Glenn Close at the 17th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on November 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to Close, Ridley Scott and Disney’s first Black animator Floyd Norman also received honorary Oscars. Scott previously announced that he was unable to make it to Los Angles to accept the award in person. Killer Films co-founders Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler will receive the Irving G. Thalberg, making the, the first female producing team and first independent producers to earn the honor.

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