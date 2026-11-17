Actress Glenn Close, filmmaker Ridley Scott, animator Floyd Norman and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler were honored Sunday at the annual Governors Awards in Hollywood.

Actress Glenn Close, filmmaker Ridley Scott, animator Floyd Norman and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler were honored Sunday at the annual Governors Awards in Hollywood.

Actress Glenn Close, filmmaker Ridley Scott, animator Floyd Norman and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler were honored Sunday at the annual Governors Awards in Hollywood. Close received an honorary Oscar recognizing a career that has spanned more than five decades. The actor, whose eight Oscar nominations are tied for the most by a performer without a competitive win, said the honor was emotional as she reflected on her career.

Also read Glenn Close and Ridley Scott to get honorary Oscars at Governors Awards

"I know it's going to be incredibly emotional. My first nomination was 43 years ago. haha. It has been a ride and I keep thinking how blessed I feel to have made a living doing what I love best and what I'm most passionate about," Close said.

"When I think about actresses like Glenn Close, and I think of Fatal Attraction, and think about being a young actress just starting, and it was the first thriller that got me going, oh! " Nia Long said. "I have so much respect for her, I wanna hear what she says, I'll hold her tissues for her! " Rosalind said.

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"She is a true, meaningful, amazing actress. So I'm really excited to see her have her... She's right there!

" Inde said. Norman, a longtime animator who contributed to numerous Disney classics during a career spanning decades, was also recognized with an honorary Oscar. He reflected on achieving a childhood dream. Orange daycare staff gave children melatonin without parents' permission, lawsuit alleges "When I was little kid, I wanted to work at the Disney studio.

I wanted work for Walt Disney. And I was able to do all of that. And now that sounds like an impossible dream, but it came true," Norman said. Scott, the director of films including Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator, was unable to attend the ceremony and accepted the award remotely.

Vachon and Koffler received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, which recognizes a creative producer whose body of work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production. The Governors Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, are considered an early milestone of awards season. Portions of the ceremony are expected to be featured during the Oscar telecast in March.