Glenn Close Reveals Ongoing Struggles for Roles in Hollywood at Age 80

Glenn Close discusses the challenges of aging in Hollywood, her recent work on All's Fair, and her iconic career while approaching her 80th birthday in March.

Glenn Close has revealed that despite her status as an eight-time Oscar nominee with a career spanning five decades, she still feels the need to beg studio executives for opportunities as she approaches her 80th birthday. The veteran actress shared this candid admission in an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, highlighting the persistent difficulty older performers face in securing meaningful roles in the modern film industry.

Close Advocates for Passionate Project Funding

Close, who celebrates her birthday in March, stated that she has been working in the business since 1974 and still frequently finds herself pleading with industry bosses to provide her with a chance to shine. She recalled the arduous process of trying to secure funding for her 2011 film Albert Nobbs, in which she portrayed a transgender butler in 19th-century Dublin. During those negotiations, one executive explicitly told her he did not share her passion for the project.

Also read Alexis Stone Impersonates Glenn Close at All's Fair Premiere in NYC

Close responded sharply to that skepticism, telling the executive that he did not need to share her passion because she possessed enough enthusiasm for the entire room and would manage his level of enthusiasm herself. This anecdote illustrates her relentless drive and the emotional labor required to bring complex, non-traditional roles to the screen. Her persistence eventually paid off, allowing her to take on the lead role that showcased her range beyond conventional character types.

Close Discusses Beauty Standards and Acting Choices

In a striking new photoshoot for the magazine, Close posed in a knit minidress and Barbarella-style white boots, challenging the industry's rigid beauty standards. She noted that she has never been cast as the traditional beauty because she possesses a large bulbous nose, a feature she observes is getting larger as she ages. She explained that casting directors typically look for actresses with small noses, big eyes, and beautiful mouths for such roles.

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Close contrasted her own features with those of her peer Meryl Streep, noting that while Streep has an aquiline nose, she appears magical on camera due to the specific proportions of her face. Close believes that her Oscar nomination for the 2017 film The Wife was heavily influenced by how she was lit during filming. She suggests that without that specific cinematic treatment, her performance might not have garnered the same level of industry recognition, highlighting the technical aspects that contribute to on-screen presence.

Close's Personal Style and Costume Preference

Despite her enduring appeal and iconic Hollywood image, Close admits she has little personal style and prefers wearing costumes over everyday fashion. She described herself as an unfinished character when not in costume, finding comfort in the identity provided by a character's wardrobe. Close revealed that she is lazy regarding her own appearance and cannot stand spending time on herself, describing getting her nails done as a form of torture.

She expressed disdain for the fashion show circuit, stating that actresses who flock to such events make her uncomfortable. This preference for substance over style is reflected in her current professional endeavors. Close is currently starring in the second series of the legal drama All's Fair, a production that has faced widespread criticism from reviewers and audiences alike.

Revisiting Fatal Attraction and All's Fair

Close is appearing alongside reality star Kim Kardashian in All's Fair, marking a notable pairing of classic Hollywood prestige with contemporary reality television fame. While her role in the 1987 erotic thriller Fatal Attraction remains one of her most famous performances, Close has been vocal about her dissatisfaction with the film's conclusion. She strongly opposed the decision to shoot her character Alex dead after being shot by Michael Douglas' character, Dan.

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Close argued that the filmmakers shed her character's blood merely to provide audience catharsis, a decision that felt disconnected from the true nature of the person she was portraying. She fought against the ending until producers threatened not to release the movie unless she agreed to reshot the finale. Her willingness to confront studio decisions, both past and present, underscores her commitment to authentic storytelling over commercial convenience.

December January Issue Release Details

The December and January issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, featuring this extensive interview and photoshoot, is scheduled to go on sale from November 6. The publication provides a rare glimpse into the mindset of an actress who has maintained her relevance and intensity for nearly five decades. Close's story serves as a reminder that even with multiple Golden Globes and Emmy Awards, the struggle for creative fulfillment continues regardless of age or accolade. Her upcoming projects and ongoing advocacy for diverse roles will likely remain a focal point for industry observers and fans alike.