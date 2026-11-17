Glenn Close accepts honorary Oscar at the 2026 Governors Awards alongside daughter Annie Starke, reflecting on her career and Fatal Attraction history.

Glenn Close received an honorary Oscar at the 2026 Governors Awards, marking a significant milestone for the acting legend. The ceremony took place on Sunday at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, where Close, aged 79, was celebrated for her eight Academy Award nominations. Her daughter, Annie Starke, accompanied the actress to the event, adding a personal touch to the professional honor.

2026 Governors Awards Ceremony Details

The honorary Oscar recognizes Close's extensive contributions to cinema over her long career. John Malkovich, her co-star from the film Dangerous Liaisons, presented the award during the ceremony. Close expressed that being in the room for the presentation was the greatest honor of her life. The event highlighted her enduring legacy in Hollywood and her status as a respected figure in the industry.

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Fatal Attraction and Annie Starke Connection

Annie Starke has a surprising tie to Close's most famous role in the erotic thriller Fatal Attraction. Close was unknowingly pregnant with her daughter while filming the movie's violent and high-tension ending. The actress had been called back to the set six months after initial filming wrapped to reshoot the conclusion after test audiences disliked the original ending.

Violent Filming and Medical Findings

The climactic scene involved Close getting her head repeatedly dunked in a bathtub and smashed against a mirror during a struggle with Michael Douglas and Anne Archer. During one of the takes, Close sustained a concussion and was sent to the hospital. Following the medical examination, doctors informed her that she was a few weeks pregnant with Starke.

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Red Carpet Fashion Choices

On the red carpet, Close wore a custom Giorgio Armani Prive black evening gown with an embroidered neckline and long sleeves. Annie Starke, aged 38, wore a low-cut silvery gown featuring a high slit. The pair posed happily for photographers as they arrived at the event, showcasing a stylish mother-daughter duo.

Career Reflections and Personal History

During her acceptance speech, Close remarked that it has been very difficult for her to process compliments. She revealed that she carries the epigenome of an outsider due to her upbringing in a restrictive cult from age seven to 22. Close described the group's strict rules and how they influenced her perspective on the world and her career in the entertainment industry.