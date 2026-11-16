Glenn Close accepts honorary Oscar at 2026 Governors Awards. Daughter Annie Starke attends with Fatal Attraction connection. John Malkovich presents the award to the 79-year-old actress.

Actress Glenn Close received an honorary Oscar at the 2026 Governors Awards on Sunday, marking a significant career milestone. The 79-year-old actress celebrated her eight Academy Award nominations, including her Best Actress nomination for the erotic thriller Fatal Attraction. She attended the event at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood alongside her 38-year-old daughter, Annie Starke.

The Fatal Attraction Pregnancy Connection

Annie Starke has a surprising tie to her mother's most famous role, as Glenn Close was unknowingly pregnant with her while filming the violent ending of the 1987 film. Close was called back to the set six months after initial filming wrapped to reshoot the ending after test audiences disliked the original conclusion. The climactic scene involved Close getting her head repeatedly dunked in a bathtub and smashed against a mirror during a struggle with co-stars Michael Douglas and Anne Archer.

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During one of the takes for the intense physical sequence, Close sustained a concussion and was sent to the hospital. Following her medical examination, doctors informed the actress that she was a few weeks pregnant. Close later recalled in a 2017 Entertainment Weekly interview that she found out about her pregnancy shortly after the violent filming wrapped, noting the surreal nature of being pregnant during such high-tension scenes.

Red Carpet Style and Mother-Daughter Moment

Close arrived at the 2026 Governors Awards wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Prive black evening gown featuring an embroidered neckline and long sleeves. Her daughter Annie Starke wore a low-cut silvery gown with a high slit as they posed together on the red carpet. Close described the moment as a full circle experience, highlighting the deep connection between her current recognition and her past work.

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The actress noted that she still has to beg industry bosses for a chance to work, reflecting on her long career in Hollywood. The visual parallel between her real-life pregnancy during the filming of the thriller and her on-screen character's dialogue about pregnancy created a unique moment for fans of the film.

John Malkovich Presents the Honorary Award

Close's honorary Oscar was presented by her Dangerous Liaisons co-star John Malkovich. During her acceptance speech, Close expressed that it was the greatest honor of her career. She shared personal insights into her life, revealing that it has been very difficult for her to process compliments due to her upbringing.

Close discussed her childhood in a restrictive cult that her family joined in 1954. She described the group's strict rules, such as not looking in the mirror and dressing modestly, which affected her from age seven to twenty-two. She explained that these experiences made her feel like an outsider looking in, though she found solace in the woods and fields of Connecticut during her earlier childhood.

Legacy of Fatal Attraction and Career Reflections

Fatal Attraction remains a massive blockbuster hit that terrified audiences by turning a fleeting affair into a nightmare of obsession. Close mentioned that she still keeps the cardboard knife from the movie's ending, which she says looks totally real. She recalled how audiences laughed when she walked out with Michael Douglas to present an award at the Oscars, because her character in the film kept saying she was pregnant.

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The 2026 Governors Awards celebrated Close's extensive contributions to cinema, acknowledging her status as an acting legend. Her presence with her daughter Annie Starke underscored the personal and professional journey that led to this prestigious honor. The event highlighted not only her artistic achievements but also the resilience she demonstrated throughout her life and career.