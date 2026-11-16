Glenn Close Receives Honorary Oscar at 17th Governors Awards

Glenn Close accepts Honorary Oscar while Ridley Scott misses ceremony. Charlize Theron, Zendaya, and Emma Stone attend the 17th Governors Awards kicking off the 2027 season.

Charlize Theron and Glenn Close were the focal points of the 17th Governors Awards held on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences presented this prestigious event as the official kickoff to the 2027 awards season, drawing a star-studded crowd to celebrate achievements in cinema.

Close and Scott Receive Honors

Glenn Close, 79, received an Honorary Oscar after scoring eight nominations over the past 44 years. The ceremony honored Close for her significant contributions to the film world. Director Ridley Scott, 88, was also awarded a special honor but missed the event. He underwent a minor medical procedure and cannot fly from his home in London to Los Angeles for the ceremony. Scott will accept his honorary Oscar remotely.

Also read Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, others receive honorary Oscars for decades of work in film industry

Florence Pugh and Emma Stone Attended

Florence Pugh looked incredible in a sparkling off-the-shoulder pink gown paired with a diamond necklace. Emma Stone wowed attendees in a chic black gown with a side cut-out. Penelope Cruz brought Old Hollywood glamour to the event in a dazzling black gown with feather trim. Elizabeth Debicki appeared as a vision in a sparkling silver gown with blond hair cascading down her shoulders.

Charlize Theron and Zendaya Shined

Charlize Theron, 51, sizzled in a striking floor-length red gown featuring a plunging neckline with a cutout that showed off her red leather bra underneath. Her blond hair was slicked back into a sleek style with a bold red lip completing her glamorous look. Zendaya, 30, thrilled the crowd in a strapless gold tassel gown with exaggerated hips. The Dune star showed off her pixie haircut while posing for photographers on the red carpet.

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Wilde and Cruz Graced the Carpet

Olivia Wilde, 42, looked elegant in a black velvet gown with dramatic padded shoulders and a plunging neckline. Penelope Cruz brought Old Hollywood glamour to the event in a dazzling black gown with feather trim. Matt Damon was joined by his glamorous wife Luciana at the ceremony. The evening celebrated several crucial figures in the film world alongside the award recipients.

Evening Included Lily James and Rossum

Lily James looked incredible in a curve-hugging shimmering metallic fringe gown. Emmy Rossum stunned in a frilly navy gown with her tresses cascading in bouncy curls. Julianne Moore opted for a sophisticated black-and-white ensemble. Tessa Thompson rocked a unique dress with a plunging neckline. Glenn Close covered up in an enveloping long-sleeve gown with a sparkling sequined color.