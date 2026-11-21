Actress Glenn Close reflects on her honorary Oscar acceptance and raising daughter Annie Starke as a single parent during a candid appearance on The View, highlighting her 44-year journey to Academy Award recognition.

Seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close became visibly emotional while discussing her journey as a single mother during a recent appearance on The View. The 79-year-old acting icon opened up about the profound impact of having her daughter, Annie Starke, present during the presentation of her honorary Academy Award. This heartfelt revelation underscores the personal sacrifices and triumphs that have defined Close's life alongside her storied career in Hollywood.

The Emotional Honorary Oscar Moment

Glenn Close broke down in tears while accepting her honorary Oscar at the 17th Governors Awards ceremony held earlier this month. She described the experience as deeply overwhelming, stating it was difficult to process the magnitude of the moment as it unfolded on stage. Close explained that she had to consciously maintain composure and keep herself in a neutral state to get through the lengthy and moving ceremony.

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The presence of her 38-year-old daughter, actress Annie Starke, in the audience added a significant layer of emotional weight to the occasion. Close noted that seeing her daughter there made the milestone particularly poignant for her personal life. She acknowledged the difficulty of balancing her demanding career with motherhood, admitting that there were times she could not be physically present for her child.

Raising Annie Starke as a Single Parent

Glenn Close shared with the hosts that raising Annie Starke as a single parent involved complex emotional trade-offs. She expressed the universal truth that children desire their parents fully, even when professional obligations prevent constant presence. Close emphasized that her daughter represents a spectacular human being and a wonderful mother, reflecting the values Close instilled during their years together.

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Annie Starke is the product of Close's relationship with film producer John Starke, whom she met on the set of The World According to Garp. That project was significant in Close's career, earning her first of eight Oscar nominations in competitive categories. The couple never married but had a daughter together before separating in 1991. Annie was born in 1988, marking a pivotal chapter in Close's personal history during the height of her early fame.

Professional Legacy and Career Milestones

Glenn Close's daughter has followed in her mother's footsteps, appearing in two films that earned her mother Academy Award nominations. Starke acted in 2011's Albert Nobbs and 2017's The Wife, both projects that highlighted Close's dramatic range. Additionally, Annie appeared in the 2016 film We Don't Belong Here and had a recurring role in the 2020 One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel series Ratched, demonstrating her own established presence in the entertainment industry.

During the Oscar ceremony, Close was introduced by her friend and Dangerous Liaisons costar John Malkovich. Malkovich delivered a speech praising Close as a true master of her craft who is unafraid to tackle challenging roles. He highlighted her relentless work ethic, intelligence, and dedication to giving one hundred percent in every performance, describing her as a treasured colleague and great actress.

Malkovich's Tribute and Future Recognition

John Malkovich entertained the audience by recounting the many memorable ways Glenn Close's characters have met their ends on screen. He joked that the mark of a great actor is how spectacularly they die, noting Close has endured decapitation, scorpion stings, and being crushed in an elevator. His humorous tribute underscored the depth and versatility of Close's five-decade career in film and television.

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Glenn Close received a lengthy standing ovation during the Governors Awards, celebrating her 44-year journey to finally receiving an Academy Award. Her appearance on The View provided fans with a rare glimpse into the personal side of this legendary actress. The combination of professional accolades and personal reflections has reinforced Close's status as a respected figure in both the industry and the public eye.