Glendale residents voice concerns over proposed 53% increase in water bills

Glendale Water and Power (GWP) said the proposed rate increase is necessary to cover rising operational costs and upgrades to its aging water system.

Glendale Water and Power said the proposed rate increase is necessary to cover rising operational costs and upgrades to its aging water system.lendale residents voiced concerns Tuesday evening over a proposed water rate increase that could raise bills by an average of 53% in the first year.

Tracey Leong reports for NBC4 at 11 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2026. Glendale residents voiced concerns Tuesday evening over a proposed water rate increase that could raise bills by an average of 53% in the first year, with some warning that the additional financial burden could force them to move. More than 40 people spoke during a Glendale City Council meeting, with most opposing the proposed increase.

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A few residents expressed support, saying they understood the need to invest in the city's aging water infrastructure. Water and Power said the proposed rate increase is necessary to cover rising operational costs, upgrades to its aging water system and the significantly higher cost of imported water.

According to GWP, customers would see an average increase of about 53% in the first year, although the actual amount could be higher depending on where they live and how much water they use. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news. Kirsten Winter, a longtime Glendale resident, said her water bill could double because of the area where she lives.

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“I live in a different zone than down here at the base of Glendale where my bill will be 100 percent higher in January,” Winter said. GWP said it sent Proposition 218 notices to customers informing them of the proposed rates and explaining how they could formally protest the increases.

However, Winter said residents were not informed until September, leaving them little time to organize their opposition.

“I’ve lived in the same house almost my entire life, and for the first time ever I think I may need to leave California,” Winter said. Other residents echoed those concerns, warning that the higher bills could make it increasingly difficult for families to afford living in Glendale.

“The water rate increase will put the customers in a very precarious financial position that will inevitably make them unable to pay and eventually default on future payments or perhaps move out of the city,” one speaker said. “You don’t have to squeeze people dry with a 53 percent increase, I shouldn’t have to tell you that these water increase are cruel, because you all should know that,” the speaker said.

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The City Council hearing was still underway Tuesday night, with a vote on the proposed rates expected later in the evening.