Glen Powell's The Comeback King Receives R Rating

Glen Powell's comedy The Comeback King has received an R rating for language, sexual content, and some drug use ahead of its February 5, 2027 release date.

Glen Powell's upcoming comedy The Comeback King has received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association. According to FilmRatings.com, the restricted rating was given for language, sexual content, and some drug use. The film is scheduled to open in theaters on February 5, 2027, and Universal is the studio behind the project.

The rating was announced well ahead of the film's release, which means audiences have more than a year to prepare for its adult-oriented material. Powell, who also co-wrote the script with Judd Apatow, stars in the lead role of a country-western performer whose career is thrown into turmoil.

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The Comeback King Rating and Plot Details

The Comeback King has been officially rated R for language, sexual content, and some drug use. That rating places the film in the same category as many of the R-rated comedies that Powell and Apatow have built their reputations on.

In the story, Glen Powell plays Aubrey King, a country-western star whose reputation is ruined after an online rumor accuses him of cheating on his pop-star girlfriend. Hoping to revive his career, Aubrey steps away from the spotlight and returns to college to finish his degree.

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The film follows Aubrey as he attempts to rebuild his life among the only people who have not turned their backs on him. The mix of celebrity drama and college life is the central engine of the comedy, according to the film's synopsis.

Judd Apatow and Glen Powell R-Rated Track Record

Judd Apatow, the director of The Comeback King, is widely associated with R-rated comedies. His directing credits include The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), Knocked Up (2007), Funny People (2009), This Is 40 (2012), and Trainwreck (2015), all of which feature raunchy humor.

Apatow has also produced several comedies, including Superbad (2007), Pineapple Express (2008), Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), Get Him to the Greek (2010), and Bridesmaids (2011). Those credits help explain why the studio's latest project carries a restricted rating.

Glen Powell is also a familiar face in R-rated comedy. He worked with director Richard Linklater on Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) and co-wrote Hit Man (2024), which he also starred in. He also headlined the blockbuster romantic comedy Anyone But You alongside Sydney Sweeney.

Powell's recent comedy work also includes A24's black comedy thriller How to Make a Killing (2026), which is rated R. Both Anyone But You and How to Make a Killing carry the same restricted rating as The Comeback King.

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Cast, Crew and Release Date for Glen Powell Film

The Comeback King is scheduled for theatrical release on February 5, 2027. The film is directed by Judd Apatow, and the script was written by Apatow and Glen Powell.

The supporting cast includes Emmy winner Cristin Milioti, known for The Penguin, along with Madelyn Cline, Stavros Halkias, Jin Hao Li, and Emmy nominee Vanessa Bayer, who is known for Saturday Night Live. Tig Notaro, Kumail Nanjiani, Leanne Morgan, Atsuko Okatsuka, Chris Fleming, and Mike Birbiglia also appear in the film.

The producers listed for the project are Barry Mendel, Kevin Misher, Glen Powell, and Josh Church. The film is categorized as a comedy, western, and romance.

Powell's career has grown significantly since his breakout in Top Gun: Maverick (2022). He has since led action films such as Twisters (2024) and The Running Man (2025), and he created and starred in the Hulu series Chad Powers (2025).