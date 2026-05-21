Glen Powell's 'How to Make a Killing' heads to HBO Max

The independent distributor, phenom A24, has struck another deal with HBO to distribute their film How to Make a Killing on streaming platforms including HBO Max. The satirical dark comedy starring Glen Powell stars the Broadway star Margaret Qualley, Ed Harris, Sean C. Michael, and Jessica Henwick.

One of Glen Powell 's lesser watched titles will soon be available to stream at home. Ever since his breakout role in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, Powell has become one of the hottest names in Hollywood.

Since then, he has contributed his talents to leading roles in movies such as The Running Man, Twisters, and Anyone But You. He is slated for another big set of releases down the pike, including a new season of Hulu's Chad Powers and a role in the new J.J. Abrams sci-fi film The Great Beyond. Now, Powell's 2026 title How to Make a Killing has gotten its streaming release date.

The film will debut exclusively on HBO Max starting on Friday, June 19 and then be shown on HBO linear on Saturday, June 20 at 8:00pm EST. How to Make a Killing comes from independent distributor phenom A24. The company has an existing distribution relationship with HBO that allows HBO Max to put out all of their films on streaming after running through theatrical and streaming releases. This agreement was renewed earlier this year.

In this A24 satirical dark comedy, Powell plays a man named Becket Redfellow, a blue-collar worker who is determined to claim back his inheritance from his mega-wealthy family that disowned him at birth. The film is directed by John Patton Ford and, alongside Powell, stars Margaret Qualley, Ed Harris, Sean C. Michael, and Jessica Henwick. How to Make a Killing had a less-than-fantastic run when it came out in theaters earlier this year.

The film made just under $21 million worldwide. Even for a release in the late February box office lull, this is not a fantastic total, especially when one imagines what the studio must have had to pay Powell for the role. The film's reviews on Rotten Tomatoes were also mixed, with just a 44% favorable review rating. How to Make a Killing's release on HBO Max provides a chance for a real comeback for the movie.

Those who have seen Powell's other movies may at least be interested enough in his work to give the film a try, as it hits the platform in just under a month's time





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Glen Powell A24 HBO Max How To Make A Killing Filmmaker John Patton Ford Margaret Qualley Ed Harris Sean C. Michael Jessica Henwick

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