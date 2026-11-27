Glen Powell is expanding his Hollywood empire with diverse roles in The Comeback King, The Great Beyond, and biopics, proving his versatility as a leading man and producer.

Glen Powell has rapidly ascended from supporting character actor to one of Hollywood's most bankable leading men. His recent trajectory includes memorable turns as Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick and a romantic lead in Anyone But You, demonstrating a rare versatility across genres. Powell continues to solidify his status as a top-tier star with a slate of high-profile projects that highlight his skills both in front of and behind the camera. This diverse portfolio includes action, comedy, sci-fi, and historical biopics, signaling a sustained period of creative growth and commercial potential.

Hit Man Success And Television Expansion

Richard Linklater-directed action comedy Hit Man served as a major catalyst for Powell's current momentum, showcasing his abilities as a co-writer and producer. Following that success, Powell starred in the blockbuster Twisters, proving he could anchor a major theatrical release alongside a superstar cast. He has also returned to television with Chad Powers, a sports comedy series co-created with Michael Waldron. The show allows Powell to display his comedic timing in a zanier format, further expanding his portfolio beyond traditional film roles.

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Country Music Comedy With Judd Apatow

Power stars in The Comeback King, a comedy written and directed by Judd Apatow. The film features Powell as Aubrey King, a country music star whose reputation is ruined after his ex-girlfriend Missy, played by Madelyn Cline, releases a song exposing his cheating. To prepare for the role, Powell learned to play guitar and sing, adding authenticity to his portrayal of a musician attempting to rebuild his life. He returns to college to finish his degree and rediscover his artistic identity under the guidance of a new professor played by Cristin Milioti.

The production features a significant lineup of country music stars in cameo roles. Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, and Jelly Roll appear in the film, adding cultural weight to the narrative. The project is scheduled for release in theaters on February 5, 2027. This role marks another collaboration between Powell and Apatow, continuing a trend of working with industry giants to explore different facets of his acting range.

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Sci-Fi Adventure With J.J. Abrams

Glen Powell joins an ensemble cast in The Great Beyond, an original action-adventure film written and directed by J.J. Abrams. The project, previously known under the working title Ghostwriter, represents Abrams' first feature film direction since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The plot follows characters exploring the unknown in a sci-fi fantasy setting, though specific narrative details remain largely under wraps. Jenna Ortega stars alongside Powell, joined by Emma Mackey, Samuel L. Jackson, Merritt Wever, and Sophie Okonedo in the supporting roles.

The film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2027. Working with Abrams allows Powell to step into a visually ambitious genre, showcasing his ability to hold his own in high-concept storytelling. The ensemble nature of the production highlights Powell's growing reputation as a reliable anchor for big-budget, internationally oriented films. This project adds to his growing list of collaborations with top-tier directors who are keen to leverage his star power.

Sci-Fi Thriller With Barry Jenkins

Powell is set to star in The Natural Order, a sci-fi thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins. The film is based on Matthew Aldrich's 2026 novel of the same name, which Powell is also producing through his company Barnstorm. The story centers on a 122-year-old tech visionary who maintains a youthful appearance through a longevity protocol. When extremists threaten his life, he is forced to protect his estranged son, creating a tense narrative around family and immortality.

Jenkins co-writes the adaptation with Aldrich, bringing a distinct artistic vision to the science fiction genre. While no official release date has been announced, the project signals Powell's willingness to tackle complex, character-driven material. His involvement as a producer through Barnstorm underscores his increasing influence in shaping the projects he brings to the screen. This collaboration with Jenkins represents a significant step into prestige filmmaking.

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Biopics And Firefighter Drama

Powell reunites with Richard Linklater for a biopic about legendary New York Yankees player Lou Gehrig. The film explores Gehrig's career, including his record-breaking 2,130 consecutive games played and his diagnosis with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The narrative also features Babe Dahlgren, who replaced Gehrig at first base in 1939. This project marks the first major film focus on Gehrig in several decades, following 1942's The Pride of the Yankees.

In a separate venture, Powell teams up with Ron Howard for an untitled firefighter drama from Amazon MGM Studios. Written by Christina Hodson, the story follows two childhood friends who become elite firefighters and confront dangerous disasters across Texas. Powell confirmed the film is not connected to Howard's 1991 movie Backdraft. He aims to capture the intensity of the profession with the same realism seen in Top Gun: Maverick. Additionally, Powell adds a behind-the-camera credit to Confession of Murder, further expanding his production portfolio.