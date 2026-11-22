Glen Powell navigates a dual 2026 cinematic landscape, achieving billion-dollar box office heights with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie while facing critical mixed reviews for his thriller How to Make a Killing.

Glen Powell's thriller How to Make a Killing has officially taken over streaming platforms as the definitive success of his 2026 filmography. The A24 production currently ranks as one of the ten most-watched movies on HBO Max globally, proving that digital audiences have embraced the project despite its theatrical failure. This streaming dominance marks a complete reversal of fortune for the film, which struggled significantly during its initial cinema release window.

The movie earned just $20 million in total global revenue, a figure that fell far short of industry expectations for a star-led thriller. Domestic markets contributed only $7.8 million to this total, while overseas territories added a further $12.6 million. This financial performance stands in stark contrast to Powell's other major 2026 release, highlighting the volatile nature of modern box office returns for mid-budget genre films.

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In direct opposition to the thriller's modest earnings, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie achieved monumental commercial success for Powell and the production team. The animated sequel grossed an impressive $1.012 billion worldwide, significantly outperforming its reported production budget of $110 million. This financial triumph ranks the film as the fifth-highest-grossing movie of 2026, demonstrating an insatiable consumer appetite for the franchise.

Powell joined a renowned ensemble cast including Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black in this video game adaptation sequel. The project successfully followed up on the smash-hit triumph of 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, maintaining the momentum of the initial release. Despite mixed critical reception, the box office numbers indicate that general audiences remained highly engaged with the content throughout its run.

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Critic responses to both projects revealed a consistent divide between professional reviewers and mass audience preferences. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie earned a modest 42% score on Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that industry critics had mixed feelings about the final product. However, Collider critic Ross Bonaime offered a more positive perspective, describing the movie as a charming and playful testament to the greatest video game franchise of all time.

How to Make a Killing faced similar critical scrutiny, also earning a 45% rating on review aggregators. The film was frequently described as tonally bizarre, struggling to find a consistent voice amidst its complex narrative structure. Critics noted that it failed to deliver on high expectations set by its pedigree, attempting to blend elements of Succession and American Psycho without fully living up to either reference point.

Despite featuring a talented ensemble cast including Topher Grace, Zach Woods, Jessica Henwick, Ed Harris, and Margaret Qualley, the movie failed to attract theatergoers initially. Ross Bonaime noted for Collider that the film simply did not bring much new to the table, characterizing the outcome as a shame given the available resources. The disconnect between critical analysis and eventual viewer engagement became apparent only after the film moved to streaming.

The contrast between these two 2026 projects underscores the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry for lead actors. Powell's ability to anchor a billion-dollar franchise while also participating in a critically challenged drama highlights his versatility as a performer. As 2026 concludes, the actor's year remains a tale of two halves, balancing massive global scale with niche critical and streaming successes.