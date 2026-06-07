Glen Powell Joins J.J. Abrams for Sci-Fi Film The Great Beyond

Glen Powell will star in J.J. Abrams' upcoming sci-fi spectacle The Great Beyond, alongside Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey, and Samuel L. Jackson. Meanwhile, his 2025 sci-fi adaptation of Stephen King's The Running Man, despite poor box office, finds streaming success on Paramount+.

Glen Powell 's face will soon lead yet another sci-fi movie, as he joins forces with a veteran director in the genre for a hotly anticipated, big-budget theatrical spectacle.

The film in question is The Great Beyond, directed by J.J. Abrams, which is set to star Wednesday favorite Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey , and Samuel L. Jackson alongside Powell.

"I wanted it to be big and something that generations of different people can all go to the theater to see," Abrams promised in an interview at CinemaCon, with excitement for the November 2026 release continuing to build. Before Powell's latest sci-fi effort hits theaters — and prior to his work in Judd Apatow's next comedy, The Comeback King — his 2025 sci-fi adaptation of a Stephen King favorite continues to dominate streaming.

Of course, we're talking about The Running Man, featuring Powell alongside a star-studded cast including Josh Brolin, Colman Domingo, Lee Pace, and more. The second adaptation of King's 1982 novel, following the 1987 effort directed by Paul Michael Glaser, 2025's The Running Man sadly failed to capture the magic of the source material either critically or commercially.

Falling to mediocre reviews, despite the best efforts of talented director Edgar Wright, The Running Man was also a box office disaster, earning just $68.5 million worldwide against a bloated production budget of $110 million. Thankfully, the film has since redeemed itself on streaming, becoming a favorite on Paramount+, where it ranks as one of the top ten movies in the U.S., at the time of writing.

The current chart-topper on the streaming site is Scream 7, the 2026 horror sequel that frightened its way to over $200 million at the box office. COLLIDER Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Sci-Fi Personality Quiz Which Sci-Fi Hero Are You Most Like? Paul Atreides · Captain Kirk · Princess Leia · Ellen Ripley · Max Rockatansky Five iconic heroes. Five completely different ways of facing an impossible universe.

One of them shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of refusing to back down. Eight questions will tell you which one. 🏜️Paul Atreides 🖖Capt. Kirk ✊Princess Leia 🔦Ellen Ripley 🔥Max Rockatansky FIND YOUR HERO → QUESTION 1 / 8LEADERSHIP 01 How do you lead when the stakes couldn't be higher?

The way you lead under pressure is the most honest thing about you. AI absorb everything — every variable, every pattern — and move only when I know the path forward. BI read the room, make the call, and own the consequences. Hesitation costs more than mistakes.

CI rally people. A cause needs a voice, and I refuse to let fear be louder than conviction. DI assess the threat, establish what needs doing, and get it done without waiting for permission. EI don't lead.

I act. Others can follow or not — I'm already moving.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 8STRENGTH 02 What is your greatest strength in a crisis? The quality that keeps you alive when everything else fails. APrescience — the ability to see further ahead than anyone else and plan accordingly. BImprovisation — I'm at my best when the plan falls apart and I have to invent a new one.

CConviction — I know what I'm fighting for, and that certainty doesn't waver under fire. DComposure — I stay functional when everyone around me is falling apart. Panic is a luxury. EEndurance — I outlast things.

I take the hit and keep moving long after others have stopped. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 8MOTIVATION 03 What is the thing you'd sacrifice everything else for? Your deepest motivation is your truest compass. AThe survival and dignity of my people — even if I have to become something frightening to ensure it.

BThe safety of my crew — every single one of them. No one gets left behind. CFreedom — for my people, for every world still crushed under the weight of an empire. DThe truth — what actually happened, what's actually out there, whether anyone believes me or not.

EThe one person — or the one memory — that still makes any of this worth surviving for. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 8PEOPLE 04 How do you relate to the people around you? Who you are to others under pressure is who you really are. AWith intensity and distance — I care deeply, but the weight I carry makes closeness complicated.

BWith warmth and irreverence — I take the mission seriously, not myself. CWith directness and trust — I say what I mean, and I expect the people I work with to rise to it. DWith professional care but clear limits — I'll protect you, but I won't pretend we're family. EWith wariness that slowly becomes loyalty — I don't trust easily, but when I do, it holds.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 8THREAT 05 You're facing a threat that no one else believes is real. What do you do? How you respond when you're the only one who sees it defines everything. APrepare in silence.

If they won't listen, I'll be ready when they finally have to. BKeep pushing until someone listens — and if no one does, handle it myself. CBuild the case, find the allies, and make the threat impossible to ignore. DDocument everything.

The truth matters even if no one believes it yet. EStop trying to convince anyone. Survive it. That's the only argument that counts.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 8COST 06 What has your heroism cost you personally? Every hero pays. The question is what — and whether they'd pay it again. AMy innocence — I've seen what I'm capable of, and I can't unsee it.

BPeople I loved — the command chair has a view, but it's a lonely one. CA normal life — I gave up everything ordinary the moment I chose the cause. DMy sense of safety — I know exactly what's out there now, and I can't pretend otherwise. EAlmost everything — and I'm still not sure what I'm carrying it all for.

But I keep going. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 8RULES 07 How do you feel about the rules of the world you're in? Every hero has a relationship with the system. What's yours?

AI understand them deeply — and I know exactly which ones must be broken, and why. BI respect the spirit of them and bend the letter when the situation demands it. CThe system is the problem. I'm not here to work within it — I'm here to dismantle it.

DI follow protocol until protocol stops being useful. Then I make the call myself. EThe rules collapsed a long time ago. What's left is instinct, and mine are reliable.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 8PURPOSE 08 When everything is on the line, what keeps you going? The answer is the most honest thing about you. ADestiny — or something that feels so much like it that the difference no longer matters. BThe people on my ship — their faces, their trust, the fact that they're counting on me.

CThe belief that what we're fighting for is worth every sacrifice, including this one. DSheer refusal to let it win — whatever it is. I don't stop. That's just who I am.

EI'm not sure anymore. But the road is still there, and I'm still on it. REVEAL MY HERO → Your Hero Has Been Identified Your Sci-Fi Hero Is… Your answers point to the iconic sci-fi hero who shares your instincts, your values, and your particular way of facing the impossible.

Arrakis · Dune Paul Atreides You carry a weight most people would crumble under — the knowledge of what you're capable of, and the burden of what you might have to become. USS Enterprise · Star Trek Captain Kirk You lead with instinct, warmth, and an absolute refusal to accept a no-win scenario — because you've always believed there's a third option nobody else has thought of yet.

The Rebellion · Star Wars Princess Leia You are the kind of person who holds the line when everyone else is losing faith — not because you're fearless, but because giving up simply isn't something you're capable of. The Nostromo · Alien Ellen Ripley You are not reckless, not grandiose, and not particularly interested in being anyone's hero — you just refuse to stop when it matters.

The Wasteland · Mad Max Max Rockatansky You have been through fire that would break most people — and what came out the other side is something the world underestimates at its peril. ↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ Another 2025 Stephen King Adaptation Is Popular on Streaming The Running Man isn't the only recent King adaptation proving popular on American streaming.

Whilst Paramount+ subscribers indulge in that sci-fi adventure, Starz users are propelling the most-acclaimed King adaptation of 2025 into the streaming top ten. Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence's The Long Walk, based on King's 1979 novel of the same name, stars Cooper Hoffman and David Jonsson, and debuted in September last year. Earning widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences, the movie earned a respectable $63 million worldwide, against a reported production budget of $20 million.

The Running Man is currently available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for the latest streaming stories. 8 10 The Running Man Like Follow Followed R Action Thriller Science Fiction Release Date November 11, 2025 Runtime 133 minutes Director Edgar Wright Writers Michael Bacall, Edgar Wright Producers Nira Park, Simon Kinberg, Edgar Wright Cast See All Powered by Expand Collapse





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