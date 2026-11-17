Four former Glen Mills students file sexual abuse lawsuit against Pennsylvania agencies. The case supports HB 462 to extend legal deadlines for survivors of institutional abuse in the state.

Attorneys from Herman Law announced a significant sexual abuse lawsuit on Tuesday in Philadelphia on behalf of four former students of the now-closed Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County. The legal filing details alleged graphic sexual abuse that occurred between 2004 and 2013, targeting the boys when they were between the ages of 13 and 16.

Lawsuit Targets Institutional Neglect

The lawsuit directly accuses the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and the Chester County Intermediate Unit of failing to act promptly to protect the minors under their care. Herman Law attorneys argue that these institutions neglected their duty to intervene despite warnings or signs of systemic failure within the reform school environment.

Also read 'A living hell': 4 former Glen Mills Schools students sue saying they were sexually abused

Support for Statute of Limitations Reform

The legal action coincides with a push by Pennsylvania lawmakers to modify the statutes of limitations for child sexual abuse claims. The attorneys are using this case to highlight the urgent need for legislative changes that allow survivors to seek justice even after many years have passed. The filing serves as a catalyst for broader legal reform discussions currently active in the state capital.

Survivor Testimony and HB 462

One alleged victim, known by the pseudonym Skip, is not a plaintiff in this specific lawsuit but publicly supported the legal effort on Tuesday. He advocated for the passage of House Bill 462, a proposed bill that would create a two-year window for filing sexual abuse lawsuits that are otherwise barred by the current statute of limitations. Skip stated that while he understands laws change, the emotional scars and nightmares from his year and a half at the school persist, emphasizing the need for closure through legal avenues.

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Attorney Perspective on Trauma and Courage

Andrew Silvershein, an attorney with Herman Law, emphasized the extraordinary courage required for survivors to disclose such childhood trauma. He noted that many victims never come forward or take years to do so, and this lawsuit represents an effort to speak for every boy abused at Glen Mills who remained silent. The legal team argues that the delay in reporting is a common psychological response to institutional abuse.

Institutional Responses to Litigation

Responses from the named government entities have been limited due to the pending nature of the case. A spokesperson for the Chester County Intermediate Unit told Action News they were unaware of the litigation being filed and had not been served a copy of the legal documents, declining to offer further comment. Both the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and the Pennsylvania Department of Education stated they could not comment on ongoing litigation, adhering to standard legal protocols.