Officials have identified the 22-year-old victim and suspect of a west suburban apparent murder-suicide.

A woman was found fatally shot Friday in Glen Ellyn. A suspect died after a pursuit ended in a Geneva crash near Glengarry Drive, police said.

On Friday, Glen Ellyn police said officers responded around 8 a.m. to a home in the 300 block of Maple Street, where they found a woman who had been shot to death. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Micah J. Hawkins of Nashville, Tennessee by the Kane County Coroner's Office.1 killed in wrong-way crash on Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police sayIn August, DuPage County issued an order of protection for Lee against Hawkins.

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However, on Nov. 10, the order was voluntarily withdrawn. Police said they used license plate reader technology to find the car Hawkins was driving. A police chase began, which ended in a crash near Glengarry Drive in Geneva. Hawkins died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

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