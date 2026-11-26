Glen Ellyn mom and her 3 adult kids undergo open-heart surgery within 6 months
Three siblings decided to get open-heart surgery after their mother fell into a coma. The family carries a rare genetic disorder called Loeys-Dietz Syndrome.
In the span of six months, 66-year-old Annette Wagner and three of her six children underwent major open-heart surgery to repair dangerous aneurysms in their aortas.
The family carries a rare genetic disorder called Loeys-Dietz Syndrome, which weakens connective tissue and dramatically increases the risk of a potentially fatal tear in the body's main artery. In July of last year, while working as a pediatric dermatologist, she says she suddenly felt a ripping pain in her chest and immediately knew something was wrong.
"I excused myself, walked out of the room, grabbed my nurse and said, 'Bring me a wheelchair. It's happening today,'" Wagner said. She underwent emergency surgery, was placed on life support and spent time in a coma before eventually being transferred to Northwestern Medicine, where specialists performed additional surgeries and helped save her life.
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