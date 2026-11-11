Gleeful Hillary Clinton Taunts MAGA Darling’s Humiliating Election Result

Rep. Lauren Boebert has again attracted negative attention from the former first lady.

Monday that Democrat Eileen Laubacher would beat Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District. The vote count was ongoing Tuesday, and the result is yet to be certified.

Clinton, who has long feuded with the embattled Boebert, celebrated the projection with a snarky social media post. Clinton rejoiced over CNN's projection that Boebert would lose her reelection bid for a seat in the House of Representatives. The feud between the pair began during a February House Oversight Committee deposition that sought information on ties she and her husband, former president Bill Clinton, had to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Also read Why did owner let the Clinton Fire Department burn down his family home?

During questioning, Boebert surreptitiously snapped a photo of Clinton and sent it to MAGA podcaster Benny Johnson, who subsequently posted the image. Upon learning of the photo, Clinton threatened to walk out of the deposition, declaring “I am done! ” before a short recess was called. Boebert violated the closed-door rules for congressional depositions, which prohibit photo or video leaks.

Advertisement

Boebert has had a turbulent year in Trump world. Late last year, she broke with Trump after joining the bipartisan effort to unseal Epstein case files, despite behind-the-scenes pressure from Trump’s Cabinet.after she publicly campaigned for Rep. Thomas Massie, the Kentucky Republican who led the charge on releasing the Epstein files. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s