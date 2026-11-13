Chris Colfer Confirms Glee Reboot Talks, Reveals Kurt's New Career Theory Involving Chappell Roan

Harry Shum Jr. discusses the Glee reboot possibilities while Chris Colfer appears at 2026 Astra Film Awards. Ryan Murphy confirms original cast interest in the upcoming series revival.

Chris Colfer has officially stepped out of the shadows of Glee reboot speculation to confirm he is currently in talks to reprise his iconic role as Kurt Hummel. The actor revealed these details during an interview published on Wednesday, November 11, solidifying the rumor that the long-awaited series revival is actively casting its core ensemble. Colfer's confirmation adds significant weight to industry reports that the reboot is fully underway, moving beyond initial development phases into concrete preparation for production.

During the interview with The Daily Beast's Obsessed column, the Emmy-nominated actor shared that he recently had a pleasant conversation with someone involved in the project about its future intentions. He noted that he expects to have more substantive discussions in the near future regarding his potential return to the Fox musical dramedy created by Ryan Murphy. This ongoing dialogue suggests that the production team is prioritizing original cast members to ensure authenticity in the upcoming series.

Also read Chris Colfer Says ‘Glee’ Reboot ‘Conversations’ About Kurt’s Return Are Ongoing: ‘From What I Heard, It Sounded Very Funny and Like a Good Idea’

Colfer described what he has heard so far about the reboot as sounding very funny and presenting a promising new direction for the franchise. He emphasized that from what he has learned, the concept for the new series appears to be a good idea that honors the original while evolving for a modern audience. His enthusiasm stands as a key indicator of the creative momentum driving the project forward at this critical stage of development.

When discussing the current status of his character, Kurt Hummel, Colfer offered a fresh and surprising theory about where the fashion icon might be working today. He speculated that Kurt is likely holding a high-ranking position at a fashion brand, possibly even working for Gen Z pop star Chappell Roan. This theory extends beyond the established narrative of Kurt raising a family with his husband, Blaine Anderson, played by Darren Criss, and introduces new professional dynamics for the character.

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The original series concluded with Kurt and Blaine established as Broadway stars with a baby on the way, while Rachel Berry, played by Lea Michele, served as their surrogate. Michele is among the original cast members expected to return for the reboot, according to various industry reports. The presence of original stars at recent events, including the 2026 Astra Film Awards held at the Sofitel Los Angeles on January 9, 2026, has kept fan anticipation at a fever pitch.

Executive producer Ryan Murphy has been the driving force behind reviving the series, which originally ran on Fox from 2009 to 2015. Murphy teased earlier this month that he had completed the script for the reboot, leading to the series officially receiving a series order in October. This rapid progression from script completion to official renewal highlights the urgency and excitement surrounding the project within the studio.

In September, the screenwriter stated that he had been in touch with approximately ten of the original cast members to gauge their interest in returning. He described these interactions as very sweet and noted that while the actors had many questions about the new storyline, they were all very enthusiastic about the possibility. This level of engagement suggests that the reunion is not just a fan dream but a logistical reality being actively managed by the production team.

Harry Shum Jr. recently addressed speculation regarding his own potential return, noting that he is currently very busy with other professional commitments. While Shum Jr. remains uncertain about his immediate availability, the broader news indicates that the reboot is fully underway with more original cast members reportedly set to return. The show has remained a powerful force in pop culture as fans continue to stream the original episodes regularly.

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The enduring popularity of the series has created a strong foundation for the reboot to build upon, with the Billboard Hot 100 legacy still resonating with new and old audiences alike. Shum Jr. mentioned that he will be following up on the conversations about the reboot in the near future, keeping the door open for his character, Mike Chang, to make a comeback. The anticipation remains high as the production team moves forward with developing the new series and coordinating schedules with the busy original cast members.