Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, and Dianna Agron discuss the lasting impact of Cory Monteith's passing, the controversy of his character's exit, and the 'curse' narrative affecting the cast.

The tragic passing of Cory Monteith left an indelible mark on the cast and crew of the hit television series Glee, fundamentally altering the dynamics of the production and the personal lives of its stars. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz described the loss as absolutely tragic, noting that the show itself was never the same after Monteith, who served as the heart of the series, was gone. Her comments highlight the deep emotional void left by the actor, whose role as Finn Hudson was central to the narrative structure and interpersonal relationships within the fictional glee club.

Monteith's Role as Show Leader and Friend

Ushkowitz, aged forty, emphasized Monteith's pivotal position within the ensemble during an appearance on the Tuesday, November 24, episode of a podcast, where she characterized him as the leader and quarterback of the group. She recalled that he held everyone together, hosted parties for the crew, and possessed a unique ability to know everybody's names, displaying kindness that made him a good person to those around him. These personal details illustrate how Monteith's influence extended beyond his on-screen character, creating a cohesive unit that struggled to function without his unifying presence.

Also read ‘Glee’ Star Jenna Ushkowitz Says Show’s Cory Monteith Tribute ‘Wasn’t the Right Thing’ to Do: ‘It Was Too Soon… We Were Grieving’

Reevaluating Season 3 and The Quarterback Episode

Ushkowitz and fellow cast member Kevin McHale discussed how Monteith's death changed their perspective on rewatching specific seasons, particularly the eerie storyline in Season 3, Episode 9. During the Monday, January 7, episode of iHeartMedia's And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, Ushkowitz noted that the event brought the cast back together, fostering a sense of existential awareness that life is short and not just the show. However, she also addressed the decision to write off Finn Hudson in a Season 5 episode titled The Quarterback, which was filmed approximately five weeks after Monteith's death. Ushkowitz alleged that she did not believe it was the right thing to do at the time, stating that the collective agreement was that it was too soon given that everyone was grieving both privately and publicly.

Addressing the Glee Curse Narrative

Despite the deaths of Glee stars Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling, former costar Dianna Agron continues to find it difficult to process these losses. Agron explained that her loved ones from the show feel so present in her heart, body, mind, and soul that their absence is hard to accept. She responded to the notion of a collective curse, as it is always been, by stating that we are human and that within such a big cast and crew, losing people is a part of life. Agron criticized the unkindness of people who sit behind computers and type off whatever they think without really connecting to what is behind it and who is on the other side.

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Production Challenges and Fan Expectations

The production of The Quarterback presented a unique challenge, as the cast had to be grieving their friend while their characters grieved their friend simultaneously. Ushkowitz stressed that she does not want to remember that time mourning Monteith while filming a tribute episode to his character, although she acknowledged that fans definitely needed something because they loved Cory so dearly, like they did. The episode aired in January, serving as a public memorial that conflicted with the private sorrow of the actors. Ushkowitz concluded that the situation was not a game, asserting that the cast lost friends and people grieve those people, rejecting the idea of a sequential tragedy.

Lasting Impact on Cast Relationships

The events surrounding Monteith's death and the subsequent loss of Rivera and Salling have created a complex legacy for the Glee cast. Ushkowitz noted that while the cast came together in a beautiful way after Monteith passed, nobody had the tools to deal with that grief, even the creators who were dealing with grief too. This shared trauma has bonded the remaining cast members, who view their current resilience as a response to the reality of mortality rather than a supernatural curse. The cast's public stance against the curse narrative serves to protect the dignity of the deceased and the mental health of the living, emphasizing human connection over sensational speculation.