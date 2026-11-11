Gleb Savchenko Focuses on Personal Growth and New Projects amid DWTS Rumors

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko announces a break from dancing, a new OnlyFans TV show and a focus on fitness and meditation after recent controversies.

Gleb Savchenko, a 43‑year‑old former professional dancer on Dancing With the Stars, announced in early September that he intends to step away from the studio for an extended period to focus on personal development and plan a new entertainment venture on OnlyFans TV. He said his priorities now are meditation, boxing, and building a home gym in California's desert, rather than searching for a new dance partner before the year ends.

Shift to Personal Development and New Projects

In a TikTok video released on October 18, Savchenko responded to criticisms from Judge Carrie Ann Inaba about a controversial lift he performed during a recent show. He was quick to explain that the incident had nothing to do with his health or commitment to the competition.

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He later revealed in a stylish Instagram post dated September 2 that his new show, which will launch on January 1, will see him hosting, producing and performing on OnlyFans TV. The dancer said, "I'm very proud of it and believe it will be an engaging experience for the audience."

Reactions and Comments from the Dance Community

During the March splash event at the Studio City Farmers Market, Savchenko walked in hand‑in‑hand with Daniel Trujillo while attending a Blue Jacket Fashion Show hosted by Johnson & Johnson. The public appearance was followed by a brief statement from Savchenko that he had "decided to go our separate ways" with a fellow competitor, though he did not name anyone specifically.

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Other cast members, including Alan Bersten, have noted the abruptness of Savchenko's absence from the announced season 35 lineup, but the dance star has said that "nothing is lost" and that it benefits his future projects.

Future Impact and Upcoming Dates

Fans can expect the OnlyFans TV debut on January 1, and the dancer's official statement indicated that he will be producing a dance‑themed program featuring self‑care and fitness themes.

By retreating from the competitive spotlight, Savchenko hopes to create a platform that encourages a healthier lifestyle while staying engaged with his core audience through social media and live performances in the desert.