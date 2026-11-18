The Glastonbury headliners are Harry Styles, Billie Eilish & Sam Fender, along with Cher and Lily Allen.

The three solo singers will lead the biggest UK festival, coming after a fallow year in 2026. The 2025 edition was helmed by The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo.

This is former One Direction star Styles’ first-ever headline slot at Glastonbury and is in fact the first time he has played there. It comes off the back of his latest album, “Kiss All The Time. Disco. Occasionally.

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,” which was paired with a huge tour including 30 dates at Madison Square Garden. Watch on Deadline Like Styles, Fender is headlining for the first time. The rockstar has exploded in popularity of late and his single with Olivia Dean, “Rein Me In,” is now the longest-running number one in UK chart history.

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Cher is another buzzy name on the Worthy Farm list, along with the likes of Lily Allen, Massive Attack and Little Simz.the broadcaster failed to remove from iPlayer a live stream of controversial rap punk band Bob Vylan, whose lead singer chanted “death to the IDF” and complained about working for a “f***ing Zionist. ” The corporation has since bought in a new set of processes and has a new Director General.

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