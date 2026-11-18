Glastonbury Festival reveals its inaugural 2026 artist roster after a fallow year. Billie Eilish and Harry Styles headline the historic Worthy Farm event.

The 2026 Glastonbury Festival has officially unveiled its headline acts and extensive supporting roster, marking a significant moment for live music. The announcement, made on Wednesday, November 18, confirms the return of the iconic English festival to Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, after a scheduled hiatus. The event is set to take place between June 23 and June 27, 2026, with the primary music performances scheduled for the final three days of the week, specifically Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 25, 26, and 27. This gathering represents the first edition of the festival since 2025, breaking a five-year cycle that includes a fallow year to allow the working dairy farm grounds to recover.

Billie Eilish and Harry Styles Headline Historic Event

Billie Eilish has been confirmed as the youngest-ever solo headliner in the festival's history, solidifying her status as a premier global artist. She will perform in the prestigious Legend's Slot on Sunday afternoon, a tradition reserved for iconic artists who have previously included Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, and the late Dolly Parton. This appearance follows her previous performances at the festival in 2019 on The Other Stage, which occurred at the height of her initial global fame surrounding the release of her debut album. Her headlining role signifies a major shift in the festival's artistic direction and generational appeal.

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Harry Styles joins Eilish as the other confirmed headliner, performing both as a solo artist and acknowledging his roots with One Direction. Styles has maintained a long-standing connection with the event, having made brief appearances as an attendee in previous years. He has previously credited the festival's dance area for inspiring elements of his upcoming 2026 album, creating a narrative of artistic return and growth. His performance adds considerable commercial and cultural weight to the lineup, drawing attention from a massive international fanbase that has followed his solo career trajectory.

Extensive Undercard Features Diverse Musical Talents

The expansive undercard introduces a vast array of artists across multiple stages, ensuring a diverse musical experience for the 250,000-capacity event. Confirmed performers include Massive Attack, Sombr, Little Simz, Chase & Status, The xx, Lily Allen, Ezra Collective, and Kraftwerk. The roster also features prominent acts such as Adéla, Angine de Poitrine, Atarashii Gakko!, The Avalanches, Basement Jaxx, and Blood Orange. Additional names added to the lineup include Bonobo, Christine and the Queens, Chvrches, Confidence Man, Crowded House, and De La Soul.

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Further reinforcing the festival's eclectic musical scope, the lineup lists Dinosaur Jr, Ecca Vandal, Ellie Goulding, Fat Freddy's Drop, FKA twigs, and Flo. The schedule also incorporates Florence Road, Getdown Services, Hot Chip, Jamie T, Josh Baker b2b Kettama, b2b Prospa, Kacey Musgraves, Keo, Kingfishr, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. Other notable acts include Leon Bridges, Lianne La Havas, Lola Young, Mike D, Moonchild Sanelly, Nao, Nia Archives, and Primal Scream, guaranteeing continuous performance across the venue.

Completing the substantial roster are Robyn, Saint Etienne, Sammy Virji, Sienna Spiro, Skye Newman, Thee Sacred Souls, The Streets, Teddy Swims, Texas, Thundercat, Tinariwen, Underscroes, Underworld, The War on Drugs, Westside Cowboy, The Womack Sisters, Wunderhorse, and Young Fathers. The announcement explicitly notes that the specific day each artist will perform has not yet been confirmed, leaving fans anticipating the detailed daily schedule. The full lineup poster has been released to the public, providing a comprehensive visual overview of the diverse talent assembled for the 2026 event.

Ticket Demand and Festival Recovery Context

Tickets for the 2026 Glastonbury Festival went on sale in October and sold out within minutes, demonstrating unprecedented consumer demand. This rapid sellout contrasts with the 2025 edition, which was headlined by The 1975, Neil Young, and Olivia Rodrigo, and marked the last event before the current break. The 2026 edition did not take place in 2025 due to the festival's fallow year schedule, a strategic pause implemented to allow the ground of the working dairy farm to recover once every five years.

Harry Styles' performance carries additional context regarding his musical output. He has since released a new body of work, including a Mercury Prize-winning LP, and broke the U.K.'s all-time record for the longest-running No. 1 single with "Rein Me In," featuring Olivia Dean. His last performance at the festival was in 2022 on the Pyramid Stage, making this a highly anticipated return. The combination of historic headliners, a deep undercard, and the festival's return from hiatus positions the 2026 event as a pivotal moment in the global live music calendar.