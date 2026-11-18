Emily Eavis announces the Glastonbury 2027 festival lineup featuring Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, Billie Eilish, and Cher as Glastonbury returns after its 2026 fallow year.

Glastonbury Festival director Emily Eavis has officially unveiled the initial artist roster for the 2027 event, confirming a massive star-studded return to Worthy Farm in Somerset this June. The announcement breaks months of speculation as the festival prepares for its eagerly anticipated comeback following a scheduled fallow year in 2026, a pause designed to allow the dairy farm fields to recover from intense summer footfall.

The headlining triad for this landmark return features global pop icon Harry Styles, Grammy-winning sensation Sam Fender, and returning headliner Billie Eilish. Eavis stated that the lineup offers an early musical taster of what to expect, promising even more names will arrive in the new year for the three-day event. This initial slate sets a bold tone for the festival, which traditionally dominates the cultural conversation long before the first gate opens.

Also read Glastonbury 2027 Lineup Revealed: Styles, Fender, Eilish to Headline

Harry Styles secures a historic position as the first global superstar to top the Glastonbury bill without prior experience on the traditional festival circuit. The One Direction alumnus has historically avoided large-scale festival appearances in favor of his own headline stadium tours, making his Pyramid Stage debut a significant transition. Industry observers note that performing for casual festival-goers rather than a dedicated fanbase will require a special, versatile set to win over the diverse crowd at Worthy Farm.

Sam Fender represents the youngest crop of new headliners, bringing his anthemic rock sound to the main stage for the first time. The North Shields songwriter has enjoyed a monumental 2026, marked by chart-topping success and a stadium tour on the horizon. Fender has described Glastonbury as the best party on the planet, and his inclusion signals a strong commitment to featuring U.K. talent at the highest level of the festival hierarchy.

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Billie Eilish becomes the only returning headliner among the three main acts, bringing significant experience to the Pyramid Stage. She previously topped the bill in 2022 alongside Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, becoming the youngest solo artist ever to achieve this feat. While her previous set was somewhat subdued to cater to a broader audience, this year's performance is expected to be dynamic and refreshed, likely incorporating material from her album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

The supporting bill features a diverse array of artists spanning multiple genres, including electronic music heavyweights Massive Attack, Underworld, and Kraftwerk. A high-profile back-to-back set by Josh Baker, Kettama, and Prospa highlights the strong presence of dance music, following their recent sold-out shows at London's Finsbury Park. This focus on electronic sounds offers a distinct counterpoint to the pop and rock headliners, ensuring varied entertainment across multiple stages.

Cher makes her inaugural trip to Worthy Farm, securing a coveted spot in the Sunday afternoon Legends Slot. This booking is considered a major coup, particularly after the 80-year-old pop icon suggested she might be ready to retire from touring in 2024. Fans can expect a spectacle featuring her iconic bouffant wigs and sequins, supported by a vast arsenal of hits spanning six decades that bridges generations of pop culture.

Sombr continues his rapid rise in modern pop, having already confirmed five sold-out shows at London's 20,000-capacity O2 Arena. His placement on the second row of the Glastonbury lineup, just below the headliners and Cher, marks a significant career milestone. Industry experts view this booking as a strong indicator of his potential to secure a headline slot at a major festival in the coming years.

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The initial announcement shows a lighter representation from the hip-hop genre compared to previous landmark years, with Little Simz and De La Soul standing out as primary acts. The festival has a rich history of groundbreaking rap performances, including Jay-Z's historic headlining slot in 2008 and Stormzy's iconic set in 2019. This trend may reflect shifts in international touring priorities, though more artists are expected to join the roster in the spring.

Notable omissions include Dublin-formed rock group Fontaines D.C., who have played the festival during every recent album campaign. Their absence feels particularly glaring given their upcoming U.K. and Ireland stadium tour, which includes massive Slane Castle gigs scheduled for the same weekend. The absence raises questions for fans, though the festival organizers have always left room for late additions to the final schedule.

London singer Sienna Spiro earns a rare festival slot, leveraging the momentum from her Billboard Hot 100-charting hit Die On This Hill. Spiro has kept a relatively low profile on the festival circuit compared to her international growth, making this a potential springboard toward pop superstardom. Her inclusion adds another layer of emerging talent to a lineup that balances established giants with fresh voices.

The return to Worthy Farm after the 2026 hiatus is expected to bring a sense of renewed energy and excitement to the Somerset fields. With a mix of legacy acts, current chart-toppers, and genre-defining electronic groups, the 2027 bill aims to satisfy a wide spectrum of music lovers. As the countdown to June begins, fans are already plotting their itineraries around this bold and intriguing selection of performers.