Glastonbury 2027 lineup features Harry Styles, Sam Fender, and Billie Eilish as youngest headliners in decades. Cher joins for Legends slot as tickets sold out quickly at new price point.

The 2027 Glastonbury Festival line-up has officially been announced, marking a significant return to the stage for one of the world's most prestigious music events. After a scheduled break in 2026, the festival will resume at Worthy Farm next summer with a headlining trio that represents the youngest group of Pyramid Stage performers in thirty years. Organisers confirmed that Harry Styles, Sam Fender, and Billie Eilish will anchor the main stage, bringing a youthful energy to the iconic Somerset venue that has not been seen since 1997.

Youngest Headliners in Three Decades

Hailing from diverse musical backgrounds, the three artists form a dynamic collective with ages ranging between 24 and 32 years old. This strategic selection ensures that Glastonbury remains culturally relevant while appealing to a new generation of festival-goers who may not have experienced the event during its fallow year. The announcement signals a clear departure from the older demographic that occasionally dominated the main stage in previous years, reinforcing the festival's commitment to contemporary popularity and critical acclaim.

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Sam Fender will open the musical performances on Friday, 25th June, marking a major milestone for the North Shields-based indie rocker. Having previously performed a supporting slot at the festival in 2022, Fender's ascent to headline status highlights his rapid rise in the global music industry. His set is expected to draw massive crowds eager to hear hits such as Seventeen Going Under and Hypersonic Missiles on the largest stage of his career.

Harry Styles is scheduled to perform on the Saturday night, following the completion of the second US leg of his Together, Together tour. The pop superstar recently concluded a substantial 30-date residency at New York's Madison Square Gardens and is set to resume international touring dates in Australia. Securing Styles for this specific weekend required precise logistical planning, as his global tour schedule had previously clashed with the festival dates for many years.

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Billie Eilish will close the main stage performances on Sunday, delivering a set that carries the weight of her previous success at the event. This will be her second time headlining the Pyramid Stage, building upon her groundbreaking performance four years ago when she captivated audiences with her unique stage presence. Her appearance reinforces the festival's efforts to balance the gender representation of its main acts, a topic that has drawn significant public scrutiny in recent years.

Cher Takes Sunday Legends Slot

Adding to the star power of the event, Cher has been confirmed for the coveted Sunday afternoon Legends slot. This appearance is particularly notable as it will be her only UK festival performance of the year, making it a rare opportunity for British fans to see the iconic entertainer live. The Legends slot has traditionally been reserved for music history-defining figures, and Cher's inclusion underscores the festival's respect for enduring artistic legacies across multiple decades of popular music.

The choice of Cher contrasts with the reception of the previous year's Legends performer, Sir Rod Stewart. Sir Rod's 81-year-old performance in 2025 received mixed reviews from attendees, prompting organisers to carefully select a successor who could guarantee a positive emotional response from the crowd. Cher's inclusion is widely viewed as a safe and celebrated choice that will likely draw a dedicated and enthusiastic audience to the main stage during the afternoon hours.

Other notable acts confirmed for the 2027 line-up include Sombr, Sienna Spiro, Lily Allen, The Streets, Chase & Status, Kacey Musgraves, Primal Scream, and breakout pop star Adéla. These artists represent a diverse array of genres, from indie rock and hip-hop to country and electronic dance music. Their presence on the bill suggests a carefully curated strategy to appeal to a broad spectrum of music fans attending the festival over the five-day event.

Tickets Sell Out Amidst Price Hikes

Consumer demand for the 2027 Glastonbury Festival remains extraordinarily high, as evidenced by the rapid sale of tickets. The 210,000 capacity tickets sold out in just 42 minutes last Sunday, demonstrating that the waiting period has not diminished enthusiasm for the event. This speed of sale is consistent with previous years, despite the significant increase in ticket pricing which has now reached £400 for the first time in the festival's history.

The price increase has sparked discussions among attendees and industry observers regarding the accessibility of the festival. However, the swift sell-out suggests that the perceived value of attending, combined with the high-profile headliners, continues to outweigh financial concerns for the majority of applicants. The financial success of the ticket sales will likely provide the organisational team with the resources needed to enhance the infrastructure and artist experience at Worthy Farm.

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Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis expressed her excitement about returning to the festival grounds after the peaceful period of the 2026 hiatus. She noted that the lineup was designed to provide an early musical taster of what attendees can expect when they gather at Worthy Farm in June. Eavis emphasised the hope that the event will provide much-needed good times and a sense of community for fans who have waited several years for the next iteration of the festival.

Looking back at recent history, the 2025 festival saw The 1975, Neil Young And The Chrome Hearts, and Olivia Rodrigo headline the Pyramid Stage. Neil Young's performance was notable for drawing a dwindling crowd as many attendees migrated to see Charli XCX on the Other Stage. The 2027 lineup aims to prevent such fragmentation by ensuring that the headliners possess broad mainstream appeal capable of commanding the attention of the entire audience simultaneously.

The inclusion of Billie Eilish also addresses ongoing conversations about gender representation at the festival. Following an all-male Pyramid stage announcement in 2023, which featured Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses, and Sir Elton John, the organisers faced intense backlash. The subsequent year saw an attempt to rectify this with Dua Lipa and SZA, but technical issues led to accusations of miming. The current lineup with three female headliners is seen as a strong step toward resolving these long-standing criticisms.

Sam Fender's journey to this headline spot is equally compelling, having won over local neighbours in North Shields with his success. His recent achievements include a record-breaking run with Rein Me In, a duet with Olivia Dean that spent 23 weeks at the top of the UK charts. This commercial success provides a solid foundation for his headline performance, ensuring that his set will be packed with familiar anthems that resonate with a wide audience.

As the festival prepares for its return, the combination of youthful energy from Styles, Fender, and Eilish, alongside the legendary status of Cher, creates a compelling narrative for the 2027 event. The logistical challenges of aligning the schedules of these global superstars have been overcome, resulting in a bill that promises to be one of the most watched in recent memory. Fans now have less than a year to prepare for what is expected to be a historic summer at Worthy Farm.