Glassnode data shows aggressive bitcoin buying between $59,000 and $67,000

Glassnode data shows broad-based buying across retail and whale cohorts, with the Accumulation Trend Score reaching its strongest level of the current drawdown.

Glassnode data shows broad-based buying across retail and whale cohorts, with the Accumulation Trend Score reaching its strongest level of the current drawdown. Accumulation is occurring across all major wallet cohorts, from retail holders with less than 1 BTC to entities holding 100-1,000 BTC.drop below $60,000 earlier this month spurred investors to pile into the largest cryptocurrency, with almost 260,000 BTC bought over 10 days and one measure of demand increasing to its highest possible level..

Glassnode's Accumulation Trend Score by Wallet Cohort, which measures the relative strength of purchasing fervor based on both the size of buyers and the amount acquired over the previous 15 days, stands at 1.0, the top reading. Buying has been broad-based across wallet cohorts, ranging from holders with less than 1 BTC, typically retail investors, to those with as many as 1,000 BTC. Notably, from March through May, most groups were net distributors, or sellers, as bitcoin stagnated around $70,000.

The aggregate Accumulation Trend Score has now remained at a peak level for more than two weeks, indicating aggressive buying across cohorts and marking the strongest accumulation behavior observed during the current drawdown. CEX Volumes Drop to Lowest Since September 2024 as RWA Perps Hit Record High In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high.

In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. In May, combined exchange volumes fell 3.45% to $4.41T; the lowest since September 2024. RWA perpetual futures volumes rose 10.4% against the trend, hitting a new all-time high. Tether Gold now has a dedicated options market on Bybit





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