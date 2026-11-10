Glasgow Worker Needs Titanium Screws After Being Run Over By Driver Tracey Kelly

Frank Cochrane suffered a severe heel fracture requiring titanium screws after driver Tracey Kelly drove off with him on her bonnet during a traffic cone dispute in Glasgow.

A Glasgow council worker requiring titanium screws for his recovery has shared the harrowing details of a violent traffic dispute that left him with a severe heel fracture. Frank Cochrane, aged 62, was attacked by resident Tracey Kelly in November of the previous year after a disagreement over the placement of traffic cones near his work van.

The incident occurred at a flat in Glasgow where Mr Cochrane was employed. The 62-year-old had positioned cones to create a safe workspace for his vehicle when nearby resident Tracey Kelly, 57, confronted him. She alleged that Mr Cochrane's van was parked too close to her personal car, sparking an immediate and hostile argument between the two parties.

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The Core Dispute Over Traffic Cones

The conflict escalated significantly after Tracey Kelly removed several of Mr Cochrane's safety cones from the scene. Some of the equipment was thrown over a nearby fence while others were placed inside her vehicle. When the 62-year-old worker stood in front of her car to demand the return of his property, Kelly began to reverse, trapping Mr Cochrane's foot underneath the vehicle before driving forward with him clinging to the bonnet.

Mobile phone footage of the altercation was later presented as evidence in court. The video captured the moment the dispute turned physical as Tracey Kelly accelerated, dragging the council worker along the street. The footage served as a critical component in establishing the severity of the assault and the dangerous manner in which Kelly operated her vehicle while Mr Cochrane was attached to the front.

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Tracey Kelly's Legal Consequences in Glasgow

Tracey Kelly, who resides in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court where she pleaded guilty to assault resulting in severe injury, impairment, and danger to life. Sheriff Michael Hanlon sentenced the 57-year-old to a non-harassment order and supervised activity. Instead of facing immediate incarceration, Kelly received a 12-month tagging order that requires her to remain indoors between 7pm and 7am.

The electronic monitoring tag is scheduled to be active only on weekends during the final three months of its duration. In addition to the home detention curfew, Kelly was placed under supervision for 12 months and received a disqualification from driving for 27 months. The court determined that these measures were sufficient punishment for the assault that left Frank Cochrane with life-altering injuries.

Frank Cochrane's Medical and Financial Aftermath

Frank Cochrane described the ordeal as a complete nightmare that has fundamentally altered his professional life and financial stability. The severe fracture to his heel bone required multiple surgical interventions, the implantation of titanium screws, and several months of bed rest. During his recovery, he was unable to work, resulting in a substantial loss of income and the cancellation of a planned family holiday.

The financial impact of the incident has been devastating for the 62-year-old joiner. He reported losing almost £40,000 in wages due to his inability to perform his job duties. Upon returning to work, he discovered that his physical capacity had been permanently diminished. He can no longer perform heavy labor independently and has since been placed on disability benefits, effectively marking his transition to semi-retirement.

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The Driver's Reaction and Victim Impact Statement

In his first public statement regarding the conviction, Frank Cochrane expressed disbelief at the leniency of the sentence. He noted that the driver was lucky not to be charged with attempted murder given the extreme danger involved. He highlighted that the driver could have easily driven over his legs had he fallen from the bonnet, which would have resulted in even more catastrophic injuries.

The 62-year-old worker also recounted the immediate physical terror of the event. He explained that he was fearful of pulling his foot away because he had previously broken his other ankle, which remained weak. When Tracey Kelly decided to accelerate up the street, Mr Cochrane was flung off the front of the vehicle at the end of the road. Neighbors and witnesses immediately rushed to his aid before an ambulance transported him to the hospital for emergency treatment.