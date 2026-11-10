Glasgow Worker Injured in Traffic Cone Row

Frank Cochrane suffered severe injuries after Tracey Kelly drove off with him on her bonnet during a dispute. This report details the sentencing and lasting financial impact.

A Glasgow council worker suffered severe physical trauma and significant financial loss following a violent altercation with a local resident over the placement of traffic cones. Frank Cochrane, a 62-year-old joiner, required titanium screws and multiple surgical interventions to repair a fractured heel after being dragged along a street. The incident, which occurred in November last year, has resulted in a criminal conviction and permanent changes to the victim's professional life.

Details of The November Altercation

Mr. Cochrane was working at a residential flat in Glasgow when he positioned traffic cones to secure space for his work van. Neighboring resident Tracey Kelly, aged 57, became enraged when she perceived the van was parked too close to her personal vehicle. The disagreement escalated quickly when Ms. Kelly removed several cones from the site, discarding some over a fence and placing others inside her car.

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The situation turned dangerous when Mr. Cochrane stood in front of Ms. Kelly's vehicle to demand the return of his equipment. Despite his presence obstructing the driver's side door, Ms. Kelly accelerated, causing Mr. Cochrane to land on the bonnet of the moving car. She drove up the street with the 62-year-old man holding on for dear life before he was eventually flung off at the end of the road.

Sentencing By Glasgow Sheriff Court

Tracey Kelly appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court where she pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm. Sheriff Michael Hanlon sentenced the Clydebank resident to a non-curfew community payback order rather than immediate imprisonment. The order includes a curfew requiring her to remain indoors from 7pm to 7am for the first nine months.

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The sentencing also imposed strict conditions on Ms. Kelly's future mobility and behavior. She was disqualified from holding a driver's license for 27 months. Additionally, she must submit to supervision for a period of 12 months. The curfew restriction will transition to weekend-only enforcement for the final three months of the order.

Long Term Health And Financial Impact

The physical consequences of the attack have been severe and long-lasting for the victim. Frank Cochrane suffered a major heel fracture that required titanium screws to heal properly. His recovery involved months of strict bed rest and multiple medical procedures. The trauma has permanently impaired his ability to perform heavy manual labor, forcing him into semi-retirement on disability benefits.

The financial burden of the incident has been substantial for the joiner. He lost nearly £40,000 in wages due to his inability to work during his recovery period. Personal losses included missing a planned family holiday and celebrating his birthday while confined to bed. Mr. Cochrane described the event as a complete nightmare that fundamentally altered his life trajectory.

Victim Recounts The Traumatic Sequence

Speaking for the first time about the ordeal, Mr. Cochrane described a sequence of events that felt unbelievable. He recalled approaching his vehicle after briefly walking away, only to find Ms. Kelly had removed his cones. When he attempted to speak to her, she beeped the horn and then drove off with him on the bonnet. He expressed fear that he could have been run over by the vehicle.

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Neighbors and witnesses rushed to assist Mr. Cochrane after he was thrown from the car. An ambulance arrived promptly to transport him to the hospital for urgent treatment. The court reviewed mobile phone footage of the incident during the trial, providing visual evidence of the aggression. Ms. Kelly avoided jail time but faced significant legal penalties and public condemnation.