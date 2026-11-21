Lauryn Wishart remains critical after a targeted shooting in Glasgow. Police are tracing a grey Mitsubishi Outlander linked to the attempt on her life at her Lambhill home.

Police in Glasgow have confirmed that Lauryn Wishart was shot while lying in her bed during a targeted attack at her home on Monday night. The 27-year-old recruitment consultant and law graduate remains hospitalized in a stable but critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Targeted Attack In Glasgow Home

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer McCulloch from Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team stated that officers established the young woman was gunned down as she rested. Investigators are treating the incident as an attempted murder and have not ruled out whether Lauryn Wishart was the specific intended target of the gunman.

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Vehicle Traced And Investigated

Enquiries are currently focused on a grey or silver Mitsubishi Outlander observed driving near Ms Wishart's residence around the time of the shooting. Authorities discovered a similar vehicle engulfed in flames six miles away in the Tollcross area at approximately 3:30 am on Thursday, leading them to believe the arson was deliberate and connected to the incident on Eynort Street.

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Public Appeal For Information

Law enforcement officials are urging residents who were in the Eynort Street or Easterhill Street areas during the past week to come forward with any details. Detectives emphasize that even seemingly minor observations regarding suspicious activity or the specific vehicle model could be vital to identifying the individual responsible for the despicable act.

Neighborhood Shock And Concern

Local residents in the north Glasgow Lambhill area expressed shock and sorrow over the violence occurring in a quiet residential street. Neighbors described Lauryn Wishart as a quiet and nice person, noting the tragedy is particularly devastating given the proximity of the home to local schools and the peaceful nature of the community.